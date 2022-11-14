ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini

Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. The FTX founder said the company's assets were "fine" two...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Nvidia and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Cisco – Shares jumped 4.8% after the maker of computer networking equipment beat expectations for its first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, according to StreetAccount. Cisco also issued second-quarter and full-year outlooks that showed those same indicators either matching or topping expectations. But Cisco said the non-GAAP gross and operating margins would likely come in below expectations for the second quarter.
Fed's Bullard Says Rate Hikes Have Had ‘Only Limited Effects' on Inflation So Far

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard noted that "the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Using the so-called Taylor Rule for monetary policy, Bullard suggested the proper zone for the fed funds rate could be in the 5%-7% range, higher than current market pricing and unofficial Fed forecasts indicate.
UK Finance Minister Announces Tax Hikes and Spending Cuts, Says Country Is in Recession

The U.K. government on Thursday unveiled a sweeping fiscal plan aimed at plugging a gaping hole the public finances and restoring Britain's economic credibility. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, in his hotly anticipated inaugural Autumn Statement, outlined spending cuts and tax hikes worth £55 billion. The measures will increase financial...
The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds

An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
Rent Growth Slows to the Lowest Level in 18 Months

Rents are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains are shrinking, as landlords lose pricing power in the face of inflation. Rents in October rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, the slowest annual increase in 18 months, according to Realtor.com. The majority of landlords still said...
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO

Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...

