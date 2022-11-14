Read full article on original website
Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini
Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
Binance Exec Says ‘It Was Like a Bomb Went Off' at FTX, Compares Bankman-Fried to Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes
Binance strategy chief Patrick Hillmann said it took two hours of due diligence on FTX to determine there was nothing his company could do to save the crypto exchange. "It was complete pandemonium over there," Hillmann told CNBC. Hillmann compared Bankman-Fried to Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and Bernie Madoff. Binance's chief...
Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. The FTX founder said the company's assets were "fine" two...
Buyers Need a Six-Figure Income to Afford a ‘Typical' Home, Report Finds. Here's How to Reduce the Cost
In October, U.S. buyers needed to earn $107,281 to afford the median monthly mortgage payment of $2,682 for a "typical home," according to Redfin. That's 45.6% higher than the $73,668 yearly income needed to cover the median mortgage payment 12 months ago. However, experts say there are a few ways...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Live Nation, Gap, Ross Stores, Palo Alto and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Gap – The retailer popped 10% after beating Wall Street's estimates for revenue. Gap also also gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. Palo Alto Networks – Shares of the cybersecurity provider added 6.5% after beating expectations for revenue...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Nvidia and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Cisco – Shares jumped 4.8% after the maker of computer networking equipment beat expectations for its first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, according to StreetAccount. Cisco also issued second-quarter and full-year outlooks that showed those same indicators either matching or topping expectations. But Cisco said the non-GAAP gross and operating margins would likely come in below expectations for the second quarter.
Fed's Bullard Says Rate Hikes Have Had ‘Only Limited Effects' on Inflation So Far
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard noted that "the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Using the so-called Taylor Rule for monetary policy, Bullard suggested the proper zone for the fed funds rate could be in the 5%-7% range, higher than current market pricing and unofficial Fed forecasts indicate.
UK Finance Minister Announces Tax Hikes and Spending Cuts, Says Country Is in Recession
The U.K. government on Thursday unveiled a sweeping fiscal plan aimed at plugging a gaping hole the public finances and restoring Britain's economic credibility. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, in his hotly anticipated inaugural Autumn Statement, outlined spending cuts and tax hikes worth £55 billion. The measures will increase financial...
The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds
An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
Rent Growth Slows to the Lowest Level in 18 Months
Rents are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains are shrinking, as landlords lose pricing power in the face of inflation. Rents in October rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, the slowest annual increase in 18 months, according to Realtor.com. The majority of landlords still said...
IMF Chief Says War in Ukraine Is the ‘Single Most Important Negative Factor' for Global Economy
The war in Ukraine will be the "single most important negative factor" for the world economy this year, and likely the next, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC on Wednesday. Her comments were in response to a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, which killed two civilians. The war...
The Energy Transition Will Fail Unless Industry Fixes Wind Power Issues, Siemens Energy CEO Says
"Never forget, renewables like wind roughly, roughly, need 10 times the material [compared to] what conventional technologies need," Siemens Energy CEO tells CNBC. "So if you have problems on the supply chain, it hits … wind extremely hard, and this is what we see," Christian Bruch adds. Siemens Energy...
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
With U.S. Economy at Risk, Here's How a National Rail Strike Could Start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
Brits Face Sharpest Fall in Living Standards on Record as Government Tightens Its Belt
Alongside confirmation that the country has entered a recession and GDP will contract by 1.4% in 2023, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Thursday estimated that real household disposable income — a measure of living standards — is projected to fall by 4.3% in 2022-23. The cumulative...
