Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this week’s winter weather in parts of Mass.
"From mid 70s this past Saturday to the first snow map of the season."
National Weather Service: ‘It’s expected the coastal plain will remain as rain, while the interior starts as snow before changing to rain.’
Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Best shot at some slushy accumulation + some icing will be in the northern Worcester hills to SW NH.’
Pamela Gardner, NBC10 Boston: ‘Several inches in the mountains…all rain for Boston…and everything in between Tuesday night-Wednesday.’
Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Elevations will take the brunt of this FIRST SNOW!’
Jeremy Reiner, 7News: ‘A little bit of a wintry mix late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, mainly Worcester Hills & up into southwest New Hampshire.’
Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain’
