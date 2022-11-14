Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this week’s winter weather in parts of Mass.

"From mid 70s this past Saturday to the first snow map of the season."

Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe, File

National Weather Service: ‘It’s expected the coastal plain will remain as rain, while the interior starts as snow before changing to rain.’

Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Best shot at some slushy accumulation + some icing will be in the northern Worcester hills to SW NH.’

Pamela Gardner, NBC10 Boston: ‘Several inches in the mountains…all rain for Boston…and everything in between Tuesday night-Wednesday.’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Elevations will take the brunt of this FIRST SNOW!’

Jeremy Reiner, 7News: ‘A little bit of a wintry mix late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, mainly Worcester Hills & up into southwest New Hampshire.’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain’