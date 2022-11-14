ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this week’s winter weather in parts of Mass.

By John Waller, Jack Pickell
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"From mid 70s this past Saturday to the first snow map of the season."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eeF6_0jADfThB00
Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe, File

National Weather Service: ‘It’s expected the coastal plain will remain as rain, while the interior starts as snow before changing to rain.’

Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Best shot at some slushy accumulation + some icing will be in the northern Worcester hills to SW NH.’

Pamela Gardner, NBC10 Boston: ‘Several inches in the mountains…all rain for Boston…and everything in between Tuesday night-Wednesday.’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Elevations will take the brunt of this FIRST SNOW!’

Jeremy Reiner, 7News: ‘A little bit of a wintry mix late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, mainly Worcester Hills & up into southwest New Hampshire.’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

1st snowstorm of the season moving into Massachusetts

Well, this feels more like November. The chill has settled back in, which means that it was only a matter of time before we’d be talking about snow. In fact, Tuesday's sunshine will continue to fade as clouds move in and thicken up – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of a storm center moving out of the Ohio Valley and reaching a position over Cape Cod by Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Dry, chilly weather is in the forecast for the next several days across the Boston region. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s according to forecasters. Gusty breezes will make it feel a bit colder. Similar weather is expected Saturday ahead of a...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MassLive.com

See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)

As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Mass. Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead Of Season's First Snow

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Massachusetts and large swaths of the rest of New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of Worcester County excluding Worcester itself, the upper Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires are all under...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

MBTA officials sign off on new bus map

"It will bring significant improvements to our city," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. MBTA leaders on Thursday backed a re-worked map that will reshape its bus system network, boosting service by 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels and doubling the number of high-frequency routes available to riders. The agency’s Board of...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston’s City Hall Plaza is reopening: What to know

The renovation includes public art, communal space, plenty of trees, and one very long slide. Boston’s City Hall Plaza reopens Friday following a major renovation, ushering in a new era of communal spaces, public art, and accessible features for the city’s “civic front yard.”. There will be...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy