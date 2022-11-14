Read full article on original website
Multiple pets die in Kansas house fire
RENO COUNTY— Multiple pets died in a Kansas house fire on Tuesday in Reno County. Just before 7p.m., crews responded to the fire in a home at 10006 North Plum, according to a media release. There was fire in the kitchen that extended into the entire attic space. Fire...
Investigators working to determine cause of fatal Kan. house fire
RENO COUNTY — One person died in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. Just before 12:30p.m. the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the fire in 2 ½ story home at 4506 East Avenue G, according to a media release. Bystanders on scene informed HFD of a possible person...
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO resigns
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced on Nov. 18, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), Ken Johnson has resigned after seven years in the role. Prior to serving as the CEO, Johnson served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer...
