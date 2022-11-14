ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Click it or Ticket: Arkansas law enforcement plan to strengthen patrol assignments during Thanksgiving weekend

By Rickenzie Johnikin
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBWXK_0jADfHLh00

ARKANSAS. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Arkansas law enforcement is planning to buckle down on their patrol assignments aimed at violators who are not wearing their seatbelts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the Thanksgiving holiday. State Troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are participating in the “Click it or Ticket “seat belt awareness campaign.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) started the Click it or Ticket campaign to reduce the number of fatalities that occur when drivers do not buckle. According to a release, 333 passenger vehicle occupants were killed in traffic crashes, and more than half, about 52 percent, of those victims were not wearing a seatbelt. Reports also suggest that driving during the nighttime is more deadly than the day, as 67 percent of Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurred at night.

Tips for Missourians ahead of possible wintry weather

Properly using a seat belt in a moving vehicle isn’t just a suggestion; it’s the law. Wherever you travel, short distances or long, you must wear a seat belt. It’s your best defense if involved in a crash and may mean the difference between life and death. This Thanksgiving, and every day of the year, remember, Click It or Ticket.

Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative

The campaign begins next Monday Nov. 21 and continues through Sunday night Nov. 27.

For information about highway safety during this Thanksgiving holiday, please visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts or contact the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

Related
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Clovis Mbaki of Milan was arrested Saturday night in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender, driving without a valid license/second offense, and speeding. Mbaki was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he was processed and released.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
5NEWS

Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area

ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Governor Parson announces $410 Million in water infrastructure grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding $410 million to help communities improve water infrastructures in drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater. “We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and that’s why we included it in this year’s budget,” Governor Parson said. “While we […]
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Those who have a Medicaid plan in Arkansas will need to be extra cautious in the coming weeks. According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying affected clients. A news release explained...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy