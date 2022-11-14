ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Whitehall Township, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

100-year-old Lafayette home will be dedicated a Black cultural center this weekend

Lafayette College’s historic William Marsh Mischler house will officially begin its second life as a cultural center following a rededication ceremony happening Saturday. The historic house will become the new Portlock Black Cultural Center. It’s named for David A. Portlock, a former Lafayette assistant dean of academics who played a pivotal role in creating more inclusivity-driven organizations at the college.
EASTON, PA
pahomepage.com

How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work force?

How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work force?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro should listen to the voices of Blacks, Latinos and Muslims | Letter

Editor’s Note: The writer submitted this letter addressed to Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro to lehighvalleylive.com for publication. Congratulations, Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on picking Austin Davis as your lieutenant. He will be Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor. You have made the historic, most-sensible, boldest, and most-qualified pick. Gov.-elect...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Reminder to get help for heating and electricity costs

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As temperatures begin to drop and consumers turn on the heat in their homes, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Office of Consumer Advocate are working together to educate consumers on how to protect themselves against the rising costs of heating and electricity this year. “Temperatures are already dropping in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?

First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Aetna patients to remain in-network at Lehigh Valley Health Network

Aetna policyholders relying on Lehigh Valley Health Network won’t need to change health-care providers to retain in-network benefits in 2023 after all. The Lehigh Valley Hospital health-care network on Thursday issued a joint statement with Aetna, announcing an agreement that allows Aetna patients to remain in-network at LVHN. Lehigh...
LehighValleyLive.com

Newest Lehigh Valley ALDI location opening Thursday in South Whitehall Township

The Lehigh Valley is opening another ALDI grocery store this week, this time in South Whitehall Township. The new ALDI location, located at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in the Dorneyville Shopping Center, will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. prior to its opening.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region

UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania energy companies increasing prices for winter

(WHTM) — The cost of heating your home is expected to increase as Pennsylvania residents prepare for the winter months. According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, companies are adjusting their seasonal energy prices ahead of the winter weather. The “price to compare” (PTC) averages 40% to 60% of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
