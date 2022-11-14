Read full article on original website
It takes a community to make Pa. public schools strong. Thanks to all involved. | Letter
American Education Week is Nov. 14-18. Every year, right before Thanksgiving, we take time as a nation to celebrate our public schools and to say thank you to all the Pennsylvanians who come together to make our schools strong. That includes educators and support professionals as well as students, parents,...
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
Lehigh Valley schools face a ‘mental health emergency.’ How are they handling it?
More than 40% of local high school and middle school kids report they feel depressed most days, according to a recent study. More than 10% report they’ve tried suicide at least once, according to the study released Tuesday by the Lehigh Valley Justice Initiative. The local numbers coincide with...
How safe is your hospital? Most in Lehigh Valley earn high marks in Leapfrog review.
The Leapfrog Group, which publishes safety grades for hospitals across the country, released its 2022 grades on Wednesday morning. As has been the case in years past, the Lehigh Valley — both on the Pennsylvania side and New Jersey side — is in good hands. Of the 13...
100-year-old Lafayette home will be dedicated a Black cultural center this weekend
Lafayette College’s historic William Marsh Mischler house will officially begin its second life as a cultural center following a rededication ceremony happening Saturday. The historic house will become the new Portlock Black Cultural Center. It’s named for David A. Portlock, a former Lafayette assistant dean of academics who played a pivotal role in creating more inclusivity-driven organizations at the college.
These are the Pa. nonprofits that benefited from MacKenzie Scott’s $2 billion giveaway
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has recently announced she will be giving away nearly $2 billion to charities and nonprofit organizations, and there are groups in Pennsylvania that will be seeing some of that largess. Scott had announced in 2019 that she would be giving away the majority of her wealth, and...
How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work force?
How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work …. How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work force?. Little League International visits Jackie Robinson …. Little League International visits Jackie Robinson Museum. PennDOT preparing for the winter season. PennDOT preparing for the winter season. Christmas Land Reopens at Main Hardware.
Pennsylvania law now requires you to remove snow, ice from cars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill signed into law over the summer is about to play out in real-time as Pennsylvania is about to see its first snowfall of the season. The new law, signed by Gov. Wolf in July, says you have 24 hours after the wintry weather stops to clear your hood, trunk, […]
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro should listen to the voices of Blacks, Latinos and Muslims | Letter
Editor’s Note: The writer submitted this letter addressed to Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro to lehighvalleylive.com for publication. Congratulations, Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on picking Austin Davis as your lieutenant. He will be Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor. You have made the historic, most-sensible, boldest, and most-qualified pick. Gov.-elect...
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman recorded...
Reminder to get help for heating and electricity costs
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As temperatures begin to drop and consumers turn on the heat in their homes, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Office of Consumer Advocate are working together to educate consumers on how to protect themselves against the rising costs of heating and electricity this year. “Temperatures are already dropping in […]
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?
First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
Aetna patients to remain in-network at Lehigh Valley Health Network
Aetna policyholders relying on Lehigh Valley Health Network won’t need to change health-care providers to retain in-network benefits in 2023 after all. The Lehigh Valley Hospital health-care network on Thursday issued a joint statement with Aetna, announcing an agreement that allows Aetna patients to remain in-network at LVHN. Lehigh...
Newest Lehigh Valley ALDI location opening Thursday in South Whitehall Township
The Lehigh Valley is opening another ALDI grocery store this week, this time in South Whitehall Township. The new ALDI location, located at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in the Dorneyville Shopping Center, will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. prior to its opening.
Lifetime hunting ban for man found guilty of illegal hunting practices in Pennsylvania
DNR said investigators used advanced "surveillance techniques" to monitor Pusey and gather evidence of the hunter poaching in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Indiana.
Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania saw the steepest drop of all 50 states, particularly hitting Black and brown residents, new research shows. The post Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region
UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
Pennsylvania energy companies increasing prices for winter
(WHTM) — The cost of heating your home is expected to increase as Pennsylvania residents prepare for the winter months. According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, companies are adjusting their seasonal energy prices ahead of the winter weather. The “price to compare” (PTC) averages 40% to 60% of...
Lehigh Valley weather: (Barely) measurable snow could fall in A-B-E area, forecasts show
So, how much is it going to snow Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey?. The National Weather Service, in its forecast for the lower elevations along Interstate 78, shows less than a half an inch during daylight, and less than a half an inch after dark.
