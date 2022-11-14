Read full article on original website
Local events and meetings
The Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl St., will be serving pulled pork dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, for a suggested donation of $8. The meal includes the sandwich, mac and cheese, and a choice of coleslaw, applesauce, or a cookie. Tickets can be picked up ahead of dinner by stopping at the church Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
2022 Winter Sports
Caregiving through holidays webinar, Dec. 5
DAYTON — Dealing With Stress & Greif: Caregiving Through the Holidays is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The workshop is presented by Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S, ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional from Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
Hayner Gift Gallery returns Nov.19
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is hosting its annual Hayner Gift Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All three floors of the three-story mansion will be home to more than 24 artisan vendors including the unique re-creations of Vintae’ – Vintage & Eclectic Art.
Civil War historian presents at MVVM
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) welcomes Civil War historian Rex Maggert on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, at 9 a.m. Join fellow veterans around Tim Horton’s coffee and donuts as Maggert takes guests back over 180 years to the battlefields of the “War Between the States.” In “The Daily Life of a Civil War Soldier” Maggert will focus on the everyday events of what life was like for a private in the civil war.
Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland
GREENVILLE — Kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3 with Darke County Parks. Visit Shawnee Prairie Reserve from 6 to 9 p.m. for Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland where over 600 luminaries will light your way along the wooded trails allowing for a peaceful winter’s night in nature.
Gariety celebrates 100 years
TIPP CITY — Frances Gariety, formerly Frances Francis turned 100 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. She is the oldest of her 10 siblings, most of which have passed away except for Joan May, 90, who resides in Florida. Gariety was born in 1922 in Mendota, Illinois, but...
Westminster Presbyterian Church to hold monthly meal
PIQUA — The Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St., will be hosting their monthly God’s Table from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tom Kiser, from TK’s Barbecue and Fixin’s, will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal from his truck in the church’s parking lot.
Westminster Presbyterian Church welcomes new minister
PIQUA — At 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Westminster Presbyterian Church will install Reverend Joshua Rodriguez as the 41st Presbyterian minister to serve the Piqua community. Rodriguez is a passionate follower of Jesus. He is a Hoosier, hailing from Marion, Indiana. He graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2010 and attended seminary at Princeton Theological. Following seminary, Rodriguez worked at First Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee as an associate pastor.
Edison State’s MLT receives grant
PIQUA — The medical laboratory technician (MLT) program at Edison State Community College recently received a $4,962 grant from The Piqua Foundation. The funds were used to purchase molecular testing equipment for the program. Students are utilizing the equipment to learn how DNA is amplified, separated, and identified in...
Miami County Foundations gives $309,530 in grants
PIQUA – Miami County Foundation’s Fall Grant Celebration was hosted by Edison State Community College in the Robinson Theater on Friday, Nov. 11. More than 120 community leaders, non-profit representatives, educators, Miami County Foundation (MCF) board of directors, and Edison State staff gathered to celebrate the announcement of 85 grants issued to local schools, churches, and non-profits in the amount of $309,530.
Covington elementary students honored
COVINGTON — Village of Covington Mayor Ed McCord issued a proclamation recognizing five Covington Elementary students at Monday night’s council meeting. The students recognized were winners of the Families Matter Arts and Essay Contest held by the Family Service Association of Dayton. This year’s contest theme was, “My Family: Moving Forward in Changing Times” and was open to students in grades three through 12.
Edison students invited to apply for All-USA Academic Team
PIQUA — Edison State Community College students are invited to apply for the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-USA Academic Team. Twenty team members will be chosen nationwide, with each team member receiving a $5,000 scholarship. Full-time and part-time students pursuing an associate degree or certificate program are eligible to...
Troy High School seniors Allen, Mercer to play baseball for Ohio Dominican University
TROY — For the Ohio Dominican University baseball program, it is like cashing in twice. Troy High School senior pitchers Brian Allen and Trayce Mercer both made the decision to continue their baseball careers at the school located near Columbus. And Troy baseball coach Ty Welker expects both of...
Hoffman United Methodist Church honors veterans
WEST MILTON — The Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton hosted a “Hometown Heroes Military Banner Retirement” program on Saturday, Nov. 12. The banners are displayed on utility poles from Memorial Day to Veterans Day throughout West Milton each year. The banners are retired after five years. The Hoffman United Methodist Church had 23 of the 28 retired banners on display. Following the program, family or friends of the veterans were allowed to take the banners.
Rescuing a victim from high places
TROY — During a sunny, yet brisk and windy Tuesday morning, on Nov. 8, firefighters from Troy and Piqua participated in training to rescue a victim from a high location, such as a water or cell tower. The Piqua and Troy Special-Operations Rescue Teams, which conducts specialized rescues, held training that day on ConAgra Food’s property on Dye Mill Road in Troy.
Open house at Station 11
TROY — The Troy Fire Department will hold an open house for its new Fire Station 11, located at 110 E. Canal St., on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. The open house will begin with brief remarks from City and Fire Department leadership and the public is welcome to attend and tour the new facility.
Troy road closure
TROY — South Stanfield Road in Troy will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, with an expected reopening date of Monday, Nov. 21, around 5 p.m. The road closure will be at the intersection of South Stanfield Road and Commerce Center Blvd. The scope of work includes roadway construction.
UVMC receives an ‘A’ for hospital safety
TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has again earned an “A” grade from the Leapfrog hospital ratings program for fall 2022. This national distinction, which also was achieved in the spring of this year and fall of 2021, recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.
Milton-Union, Valley View meet Friday for D-V, Region 20 title
The Milton-Union football team is looking to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history Friday night. And the Bulldogs will face a familiar foe in the D-V, Region 20 regional final Friday night at 7 p.m. at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. Milton-Union, 13-0 and...
