Charlottesville, VA

Cousin confirms UVA football player killed in shooting

By Emaryi Williams
 4 days ago

Charlottesville, Va. (WFXR) — A cousin to one of the UVA victims has confirmed that Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA football player, had been shot and killed in last night’s shooting.

Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, Sean Lampkin is Davis’s cousin. He posted earlier about the passing of his cousin.

Davis was a wide receiver for the University of Virginia and had been playing with the university since 2020. He was also one of 61 players and eight ACC student-athletes to appear on the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year watchlist.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
UVA to hold memorial service Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced the timing for an on-campus memorial service to honor the lives of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr., who died after being shot Sunday evening, as well as the lives of those injured. The service will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Football player from Baton Rouge injured in University of Virginia shooting undergoing second surgery Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed on Monday that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Man arrested after threatening posts mentioning UVA, police say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A local social media celebrity was arrested on Monday by Charlottesville police after he made a series of “concerning and threatening” social media posts, including one about the University of Virginia on the day of UVA’s quintuple shooting. Authorities said in a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at University of Virginia

The University of Virginia Police Department says a shelter-in-place is in effect after a shooting incident on Culbreth Road. 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at University of Virginia. The University of Virginia Police Department says a shelter-in-place is in effect after a shooting incident on Culbreth Road. Furry Friends:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cnu.edu

Heartbreak for the University of Virginia

Interim President Adelia Thompson makes a statement about the tragedy at UVA. It is with great sadness that I write to you about the horrible tragedy that occurred on the University of Virginia's campus last evening as a gunman took the lives of three students and wounded two others. We...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
