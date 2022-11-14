The Chicago Blackhawks on Friday called up defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs. Mitchell, 23, provides a reinforcement after some shaky performances among the Hawks’ young defensemen lately, particularly during a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. The Hawks sent Alec Regula to Rockford on Thursday and have benched Caleb Jones indefinitely. Filip Roos also draws back ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO