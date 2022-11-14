ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Titans, Tannehill add pass threat to Henry, stingy defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keep ignoring the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Vrabel and his team seem to thrive on adversity, and now they've found the one piece of the puzzle that's eluded them much of this NFL season. The passing game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Browns out of the cold, set to face Bills indoors in Detroit

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett would much rather make sacks than snow angels. The NFL’s decision to relocate the Browns’ game on Sunday from Buffalo to Detroit because of a monster winter storm didn’t bother Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end one bit.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks call up defenseman Ian Mitchell, who will make his season debut Saturday: ‘I’m hoping never to leave now’

The Chicago Blackhawks on Friday called up defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs. Mitchell, 23, provides a reinforcement after some shaky performances among the Hawks’ young defensemen lately, particularly during a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. The Hawks sent Alec Regula to Rockford on Thursday and have benched Caleb Jones indefinitely. Filip Roos also draws back ...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Knicks rally, end skid against Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103

DENVER (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and the New York Knicks took advantage of Nikola Jokic's absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets 106-103 on Wednesday night. Randle hit 1 of 2 free throws to snap...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy