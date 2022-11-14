Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Antonoff Joins the Heated Conversation on Music Industry Practices
Frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff just shared his two cents, joining those speaking out against the recent touring and ticketing standards plaguing the music industry today. The producer and Bleachers frontman took to Twitter, rattling off posts in the wake of Swift’s criticism of Ticketmaster and another collaborator, Lorde’s,...
How the Taylor Swift debacle with Ticketmaster has ramped up fan and federal concerns
Ticketmaster's debacle over Taylor Swift ticket sales may be sparking a revolution in the concert ticketing world. Here's what we know.
Comments / 0