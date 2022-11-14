Read full article on original website
Judith Lopez
4d ago
This world is going to hell in a hand basket
19
"Hogan's Heroes" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Driver Who Crashed into 25 Police Cadets Is Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Then Released
Nicholas Gutierrez, 22, was arrested Thursday and has since been released as the L.A. County Sheriff's Department gathers more evidence, officials say The driver who crashed into a sea of police recruits on a morning jog in Whittier, California, has been arrested and now released, according to officials. Nicholas Gutierrez was arrested "and charged with attempted murder on a peace officer(s)" with other charges pending, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Thursday, before they released him from custody later that day. Out of roughly 75 recruits out running, 25 suffered injuries...
Wrong-Way Driver Released After Smashing Into 25 California Law Enforcement Recruits
The driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly crashing his car into 25 law enforcement recruits in California was released from jail Thursday night, authorities said. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was arrested after the incident in South Whittier on Wednesday which took place as the cadets took part in a training run, with witnesses saying a Honda CRV veered onto the wrong side of the road and plowed into the group. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva earlier said investigators believed the crash was “a deliberate act,” but department spokesperson Sgt. Gerardo Magos said a suspect cannot be held in custody for over 48 hours without presenting a case to prosecutors, hence the release. Magos added that Gutierrez would be rearrested once the case had been built. “The evidence is there,” he said. “We just want to make sure it’s properly presented.”Read it at Los Angeles Times
Family Outraged After Pa. Man Who Killed His Mother, Took Selfies with Body Is Sentenced to 20 Years Minimum
A Pennsylvania man who beat his mother to death in 2019 before dumping her body in her bathtub and taking pictures of himself with her corpse has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. On Thursday, David Sumney, 33, of South Fayette, was sentenced two months after he...
Ventura County man pleads guilty to killing elderly man in DUI crash
An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney. On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser […]
After Counseling Session, Husband and Wife Argued Over Divorce. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death
A Long Island, N.Y., man has been indicted on a murder charge for stabbing his wife "multiple times with a chef's knife, killing her," after she told her sister that she wanted to divorce her husband, the prosecutor said. On Monday, Anthony Paruolo, 37, was arraigned on charges including second-degree...
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
Up to 15 victims believed to be LA County Sheriff's recruits injured in Whittier crash, driver detained
Several people have been injured when a vehicle hit a group of runners near a sheriff's training academy in the Whittier area. The motorist has been taken into custody.Investigators said about 10-15 people were injured, believed to be Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits.The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street.Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene, and transported the injured for hospital treatment, many of them reportedly in critical condition."The hardest part is finding each victim," said Ret. Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department to CBSLA Wednesday morning. "There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorize the victims." Godinez added red tarps are for those that need to get to the hospital first. "First responders will start to reach out to hospitals to start diverting the victims to each victim to different hospitals," said Godinez. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
Victim Identified 3 Months After a Foot Was Found Floating in Yellowstone Hot Pool
Authorities believed the 70-year-old man died in July Yellowstone National Park officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found floating in a thermal pool three months ago. In a statement Thursday, officials said the foot found in the park's Abyss Pool belonged to Il Hun Ro, a 70-year-old from Los Angeles, California. Authorities believe Ro's foot was inside a shoe when it was first discovered by staff in August, park officials said. Yellowstone law enforcement launched an investigation after the find and received a...
Illinois Dad Dies After Falling Out of Car While Collecting Donations for Daughter's Girl Scout Troop
Veteran Aaron LaMore was in the car with his 12-year-old daughter Mia on Nov. 6 when he fell and fractured his skull An Illinois father was helping his 12-year-old daughter collect canned food donations for her Girl Scout troop when he fell out of the car and hit his head. He died five days later. Aaron LaMore, a 45-year-old tollway supervisor and veteran, was riding in the car's open hatchback on Nov. 6 when "he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and...
Remains of missing California mom found after large amount of blood found at apartment
The remains of a missing California mom have been found and her ex-husband has been deemed a primary suspect, The Simi Valley Police Department says. 25-year-old Rachel Castillo was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, when her sister, Emily, returned home to find a large amount of blood and evidence of a struggle at the apartment they shared together, according to a news release from the department.
Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman
A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
Woman shot and killed in DTLA hotel
A woman was shot and killed on the 14th floor of a hotel in downtown Los Angeles Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 11 p.m. at the Hayward Hotel International on W. 6th Street. Police initially responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. According to police, the victim was a black woman in her 40's. Police said she lived on the 14th floor of the hotel and was shot there. Someone brought her to the lobby where she died. Police are looking into the possibility that there are multiple suspects in the shooting. The cause of the shooting remains under investigation. It does not appear to be gang-related, police added. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Body found in underwater California cave may be diver who disappeared almost 2 years ago
Corrections and clarifications:A previous version of this article listed a different age and hometown for Ryder Sturt. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office said Sturt was 31 and from Ventura. A body found in an underwater cave this month might be that of a scuba diver who disappeared almost two years...
Woman found dead in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
Police arrest woman in disappearance of 6-year-old Idaho boy missing for over a year
Police in Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who has been missing for over a year, officials said. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested over the weekend and charged with a felony count of failing to notify or delaying notification of death to authorities, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff told NBC affiliate KTVB of Boise. Wondra lives in a home investigators have been searching since Friday night, the station reported.
Dads 'Had No Clue' If Adopting in Texas Was Possible. Now, They're Celebrating Daughter's First Birthday
Michael Stribling and Brian Ritter started talking about adoption about a year after they tied the knot in 2018 A Texas couple's journey to becoming parents wasn't always easy, but the wait was worth it to meet their baby, daughter Ella Marie, who was born last November.Michael Stribling, 37, and Brian Ritter, 46, started talking about adoption about a year after they tied the knot in 2018. "But actually, being in Texas, we had no clue that it was even possible," Stribling, who's been on HGTV Design...
$2M Claim Made Against Anne Heche's Estate by Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Crash
A creditor's claim has been filed against Anne Heche's estate related to the actress's fatal crash into a one-story home in Los Angeles in August A creditor's claim has been filed against Anne Heche's estate by a woman whose home was destroyed in the actress's fatal Aug. 5 crash. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Lynne Mishele's attorneys filed documents in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Nov. 9, requesting "at least $2 million" in damages for "negligence," "infliction of emotional distress" and "trespass." Per the filing, Michele —...
Michelle Rodriguez Recalls Being 'Ripped Away' from Mom and Placed in Foster Care at 6: 'Very Scary'
"It's a very scary experience to lose your sense of home," Michelle Rodriguez said at the A Sense of Home Gala on Thursday Michelle Rodriguez is recalling a "very scary experience" from her childhood. At the 2022 A Sense of Home Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday, organized by the nonprofit charity of the same name, Rodriguez, 44, revealed she spent three years in foster care as a child. She honored author Regina Louise for her work advocating for children in the foster care system. "I was about 6...
Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary Is a 'Love Letter' to Trans Teenagers and Texas Families Fighting for Equality
The family of a 16-year-old transgender boy shares the struggles of living in Texas in the new NBC OUT documentary Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary The family of a transgender boy is opening up about how painful it is to live in the state of Texas and its heated political climate. NBC OUT's new documentary Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary tells the story of 16-year-old Noah and his family as they try to take care of one another while battling against bigotry and Texas'...
