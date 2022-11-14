SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO