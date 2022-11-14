ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in East Lampeter Township late Wednesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16. Police believe the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

3-year-old boy struck by vehicle in East Lampeter Township

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 3-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Lancaster County on Wednesday night, according to police. The incident happened in the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township at around 10:55 p.m. "The driver immediately pulled over. She called 911...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Bed bugs lead to movie theater closure in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In Dauphin County, Susquehanna Township's code enforcement ordered three theaters at Regal Cinemas shut down Wednesday because of bed bugs. The police chief said the closure followed a complaint to the township. If all requirements are met, the chief said, the theaters could be back...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fireman was hurt while teams responded to a fire at a scrapyard in Lebanon County. The fire started overnight in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Scrap Resources on Church Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Fire Department said a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing person in Dauphin County found safe

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Andrew Kershaw has been found safe. Police are searching for a missing man in Dauphin County. The Swatara Police are attempting to locate Andrew Kershaw who was last seen at the Howard Johnsons' hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11. Anyone with information...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park

SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles

(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

