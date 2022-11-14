Read full article on original website
Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school
Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in East Lampeter Township late Wednesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16. Police believe the...
PennDOT faces major plow driver shortage in Lancaster County
PennDOT is facing driver shortages throughout the Susquehanna Valley, and Lancaster County has the most openings to fill. Lancaster County has 52 plows ready to go during a winter storm, but there's a shortage of 47 drivers. "Our goal is to have enough operators to run 24 hours a day,...
Pa. State Police investigating death of 65-year-old York County woman
YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a York County woman. On June 13 at 7:18 p.m., troopers responded to 1624 Furnace Road in Chanceford Township for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found 65-year-old Cindy Knaub dead with a...
3-year-old boy struck by vehicle in East Lampeter Township
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 3-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Lancaster County on Wednesday night, according to police. The incident happened in the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township at around 10:55 p.m. "The driver immediately pulled over. She called 911...
Bed bugs lead to movie theater closure in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In Dauphin County, Susquehanna Township's code enforcement ordered three theaters at Regal Cinemas shut down Wednesday because of bed bugs. The police chief said the closure followed a complaint to the township. If all requirements are met, the chief said, the theaters could be back...
Pennsylvania State Police identify victim in fatal crash on I-81 in Lebanon County
Pennsylvania State Police have identified a man killed in a crash Tuesday night on I-81 in Lebanon County. Police said the victim was Santos Diaz-Colon, 37, of Reading. The crash happened during the evening rush hour in the southbound lanes of I-81 between the Lebanon City Exit and the Annville Exit.
Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fireman was hurt while teams responded to a fire at a scrapyard in Lebanon County. The fire started overnight in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Scrap Resources on Church Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Fire Department said a...
UPDATE: Missing person in Dauphin County found safe
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Andrew Kershaw has been found safe. Police are searching for a missing man in Dauphin County. The Swatara Police are attempting to locate Andrew Kershaw who was last seen at the Howard Johnsons' hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11. Anyone with information...
Chester County Man Convicted For 12th DUI In Lancaster County: DA
A Toughkenamon man has been convicted of his 12th felony charge for driving under the influence, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office on Nov. 16. Anthony Caraballo, 56, was found guilty to be driving under the influence when he drove his red 2002 Dodge Ram...
Lancaster County man arrested in Sheetz parking lot, facing multiple drug charges
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested on a federal arrest warrant. David Allen Kinser, 50, from East Cocalico Township was arrested by West Earl Township police officers after they were notified that the wanted fugitive on a federal warrant was at a Sheetz in Shaums Corner.
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park
SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
Cumberland County police issued warrant for man accused of choking woman at Sheetz
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is searching for a man wanted for strangling and assaulting a woman at a Sheetz store. Elijah Dorsey has been charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault. According to police, on Nov. 13 at 8:22 p.m.,...
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
Dauphin County theater temporarily closed due to report of bed bugs
The Regal Cinemas in Susquehanna Township was temporarily closed by the codes department on Wednesday due to a report of bed bugs. According to a release by the township, several theaters within the building were closed while pest control remedied the situation. The entire facility was treated, but all theaters...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
