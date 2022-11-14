It’s official. Donald Trump announced from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that he is running for president in 2024. “America’s comeback starts right now,” the former president said shortly after taking the stage — and exactly a week after several of his hand-picked, high-profile midterm candidates were trounced by their Democratic opponents. Trump continued to portray the United States as an embarrassing wasteland rife with suffering under President Biden, throwing in a totally unfounded claim that China meddled in the 2020 election, before saying explicitly that he’s making another run at the White House. “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United...

