ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 7

Tigerbear Dufour
3d ago

End hunger in other countries? That's all fine and good but we have millions of Americans that go hungry everyday ....

Reply
5
Edward Riley
3d ago

we need to in hunger I agree but Mr President why don't you start right here in America? he's not the first one that said we must end hunger

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

President Biden, please let me go home this Christmas

What do Pakistan, Micronesia, and the United States have in common? Answer: outdated and regressive travel policies. Each belongs to the small handful of nations that continue to close their borders to unvaccinated foreign nationals. Begun in October 2021 and renewed recently, the Biden administration’s policy of discriminating against unvaccinated...
qhubonews.com

President Biden Announces Key Appointments

WASHINGTON – Today, President Biden announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to serve in key roles:. Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Administrator, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development CorporationJacqueline Amy Norris, Member, President’s Commission on White House FellowshipsMichael E. Capuano, Member, Public Buildings Reform Board. Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Administrator, Great...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Revisiting Biden's presidency before the midterms

“Our great democracies still tend to think that a stupid man is more likely to be honest than a clever man, and our politicians take advantage of this prejudice." – Bertrand Russell. It's been said that Joe Biden has been running for president for 50 years. From the day...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Make America Miserable Again: Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run

It’s official. Donald Trump announced from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that he is running for president in 2024. “America’s comeback starts right now,” the former president said shortly after taking the stage — and exactly a week after several of his hand-picked, high-profile midterm candidates were trounced by their Democratic opponents. Trump continued to portray the United States as an embarrassing wasteland rife with suffering under President Biden, throwing in a totally unfounded claim that China meddled in the 2020 election, before saying explicitly that he’s making another run at the White House. “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

North Carolina Marines To Celebrate 'Friendsgiving' With President Biden

Thanksgiving is a time where people gather with loved ones to celebrate the season and reflect on their gratitude. However, some people may be kept from visiting family for the holiday or simply prefer to spend time with friends instead, leading to the rise in popularity of "Friendsgiving." For some marines in North Carolina, their "Friendsgiving" this year will include two very special guests: President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy