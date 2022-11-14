ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salyersville, KY

albuquerquenews.net

18 school children hurt in Kentucky school bus crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. The bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over an embankment, injuring the students and the bus driver, authorities said. The students and the...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
californiaexaminer.net

18 Children, Driver Hurt In Kentucky Bus Collision, Authorities Say

The bus carrying 18 kids and its driver collided early Monday in eastern Kentucky, causing “various degrees of injury,” according to a school official. Magoffin County Superintendent Chris Meadows announced in a statement that there were no confirmed deaths. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, these learners...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man arrested for trafficking drugs near school

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Floyd County. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Lane was arrested on four counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school. Deputies say they found “a large amount” […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
q95fm.net

State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN

