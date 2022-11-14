Read full article on original website
18 school children hurt in Kentucky school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. The bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over an embankment, injuring the students and the bus driver, authorities said. The students and the...
7 children, driver still hospitalized after school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Seven children and a driver injured when a Kentucky school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side remain hospitalized with varying injuries, officials said in a statement Tuesday. Another 11 children were treated at hospitals and released, according to the statement from...
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
18 Children, Driver Hurt In Kentucky Bus Collision, Authorities Say
The bus carrying 18 kids and its driver collided early Monday in eastern Kentucky, causing “various degrees of injury,” according to a school official. Magoffin County Superintendent Chris Meadows announced in a statement that there were no confirmed deaths. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, these learners...
‘Serious bus accident’ in Kentucky leaves 18 students, driver injured
A bus crash in eastern Kentucky that Gov. Andy Beshear described as “serious” has injured 18 students and their driver, the Magoffin County School District says.
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
School bus crash victims’ injuries included some critical patients, Kentucky officials said
A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes...
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
Inmate who escaped from Kentucky detention center sought
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Greenup County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program site earlier today, Nov. 15, 2022. According to the Greenup County Detention Center, Jeffrey Adams, 61, was picked up by Raceland Police to be taken to a work site. Jailers say while in the […]
Kentucky man arrested for trafficking drugs near school
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Floyd County. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Lane was arrested on four counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school. Deputies say they found “a large amount” […]
Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
UPDATE: One confirmed dead in tragic crash involving high school students
UPDATE: CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Additional details have emerged regarding the tragic Thursday morning vehicle accident involving students from Chapmanville Regional High School. Logan County Schools has issued a statement confirming one fatality in the crash, which is also reported to have involved a second student, a passenger. The...
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
