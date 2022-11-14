Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Frollo Disables Screen-Scraping at More Banks in Support of Open Banking
Open Banking reportedly “powers 70% of new account connections” in the Frollo app. Frollo notes that they’re pleased to announce that they have “disabled screen-scraping for 20 more banks in [their] free money management app and instead will rely on Open Banking data for those banks.” Additionally, the team have “updated the app to make CDR account linking the default for any provider that supports it.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Payments: Varo Bank Now Offers Zelle
Varo Bank — which claims to be the first all-digital, nationally-chartered U.S. consumer built from the ground up techbank — announced that it will offer Zelle® in its mobile banking app. Zelle is described as “a safe way to send and receive money with friends, family, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Fintech Banked Finalizes $15M Series A Extension
Banked Ltd, the London-based Fintech company building a next-gen global payment network, announced that it has raised over $15 million in a Series A extension round, “led by global software investor Insight Partners.”. The investment round was “supported by Citi and National Australia Bank Ventures, recognizing Banked’s traction and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Pine Labs to Support Cashless Gift Card Acceptance for Singlife with Aviva
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced its partnership with Singlife with Aviva, a financial services company in Singapore. Through this partnership, all customer-facing platforms and internal employee gift cards for Singlife “will be powered by Qwikcilver, a Pine Labs brand.” Pine Labs will also “extend its QwikGiftAPI product to enable multi-brand gift cards on the Singlife app platform and QwikServ product to enable generation of multiple gift cards with ease.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Regnology Announces Acquisition of Belgian Regtech b.fine
Regnology, a software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions, announces that it has acquired b.fine, a Belgian RegTech firm which “assists financial institutions on the enhancement of their reporting supply chain.”. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Belgium, b.fine has “grown to a team of nearly 50...
Gizmodo
Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'
Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
CNBC
Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago
About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
Amazon Set to Lay Off 10,000 Employees (Report)
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
Why the Mortgage Amount Your Lender Approves Isn't Necessarily the Amount You Should Borrow
It's important to run your own numbers. There are different factors mortgage lenders use to calculate loan eligibility. There are some expenses your lender may now know about that could influence what you can afford. Consider bills like childcare expenses, which don't figure into the part of your finances that...
Amazon Begins Mass Job Cuts
geekwire.com
Layoffs begin at Amazon as tech giant cuts corporate and tech workers
Amazon to lay off thousands of workers, reports say
Tech layoffs are soaring this month
crowdfundinsider.com
US Banking Community Members Launch PoC for Regulated Digital Asset Settlement Platform
Members of the U.S. banking community announced the launch of a proof of concept (PoC) project that will “explore the feasibility of an interoperable digital money platform known as the regulated liability network (RLN).”. Using distributed ledger technology, the proposed platform would “create innovation opportunities to improve financial settlements...
crowdfundinsider.com
American Express, Square to Create Credit Card for Square Sellers
American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Square (Block) (NYSE:SQ) announced “an expansion of their relationship and plans to launch a new credit card built specifically for Square sellers on the American Express network.”. The new card will be “the first credit card Square offers to its community of small business...
Amazon Preparing for Largest Layoffs in Its History
crowdfundinsider.com
American Express, TikTok Introduce Initiative to Help SMBs Reach New Audiences
American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced that it has partnered with TikTok “to launch the #ShopSmall Accelerator, a new program to help small business owners reach a new generation of shoppers on Small Business Saturday, which is on November 26, 2022, and runs throughout the holiday shopping season.”. The partnership...
crowdfundinsider.com
Prosper Marketplace Secures $75M in Growth Capital
Prosper Marketplace, which claims to be the “first” peer-to-peer lending platform in the United States, announced the closing of a new $75 million financing “from a fund managed by Neuberger Berman.”. This capital enables Prosper “to meet strong consumer demand for its personal loan, credit card, home...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nationwide, Human API to Automate Data for Quicker Underwriting
Nationwide announced a partnership with Human API, a health data platform, to improve the life insurance buying experience “by maximizing the use of digital health data to accelerate the underwriting process.”. Human API’s Health Intelligence Platform “connects electronic health data from thousands of sources in the US, servicing millions...
