Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
Irish Hills residents organize to oppose a proposed gravel mine in Cambridge Township in Lenawee County
A company wants to start gravel mining on land in Michigan that is surrounded by eight lakes in Lenawee County. Cambridge Township in the Irish Hills area is being asked to approve a gravel mining operation near several lake communities. The company, SSP Leasing LLC, is operated by John Warvel, who’s also with Sunrise Aggregates in Dansville, Mich. The industry term for mining gravel, stone, and sand is "aggregate mining."
Washtenaw County to use $4M in COVID relief to fix jail roof, replace phones
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With $71.4 million from the federal government meant to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and help communities bounce back, Washtenaw County has directed huge sums outward. With money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), county leaders have filled holes in rural broadband internet...
Ann Arbor aims to accelerate development of downtown public restrooms
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have described downtown as the city’s living room. If that’s true, then downtown alleys are the city’s bathrooms, some complain. Noting a lack of public restrooms downtown means people sometimes pee in downtown alleys, two outgoing City Council members — Ali Ramlawi and Jeff Hayner — sponsored a resolution last week to encourage development of more public restrooms in the downtown area.
Divided Washtenaw County board members vote to give themselves $9K raises
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County’s top elected leaders — all Democrats — are accustomed to voting in lockstep, even on issues that sometimes spark debate. But when it came to their own pay, the usual unanimity was nowhere to be found. A divided 5-4 vote...
‘We want to save lives’: $30M Ypsilanti-area recreation center finds potential home
WASHTEANW COUNTY, MI – After more than decade of false starts and breakdowns, plans to construct a new $30-million recreation center benefiting the Ypsilanti-area are gaining momentum. The project has found a potential home at a site now occupied by a long-vacant Ypsilanti Community Schools building. And, after a...
Officials set to preview 3-year, $146-million expansion of U.S. 23 Flex Route to I-96
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - Michigan’s first Flex Route, a system of electronically controlled shoulder lanes meant to ease congestion and boost safety on U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor, is about to get longer. The Michigan Department of Transportation has cued up three years of construction on the major...
Barton out as Flint fire chief but city won’t say why
FLINT, MI -- Raymond Barton is out as Flint’s fire chief, but the city won’t say if he’s been fired, resigned or retired. The city said in a news release on Thursday, Nov. 17, that it “would like to thank Fire Chief Raymond Barton for his decades of service to this community” and said Theron Wiggins, who served as fire chief under former Mayor Woodrow Stanley, will serve as the interim fire chief for the city.
HometownLife.com
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet
Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
Ann Arbor transit system nets $2.1M for Washtenaw Avenue express bus
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for a new express bus service between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti just got a big boost. The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, also known as TheRide, announced Thursday, Nov. 17, it was selected to receive $2.1 million in federal funding via the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.
Overhead sign work is closing an I-94 lane in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to I-94 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing eastbound I-94 to a single lane from U.S.127 to Lansing Avenue. The closure is taking place for workers to set an overhead sign support. The closure will be...
Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion
ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents urge council to pass, deny nondiscrimination law at council meeting
The fate of a proposed nondiscrimination law in Livonia will be decided next month. Councilman Brandon McCullough gave a first reading of the proposal during Monday's meeting, and it will be up for a final vote during council's Dec. 5 regular meeting. Council could approve the proposal, deny it or send it back to the drawing board in committee.
bridgemi.com
As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda
Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
Flint Board of Education reschedules December meetings
FLINT, MI – The Flint Board of Education will have its next two regular meetings on the same day in December. The governing board for Flint Community Schools voted to change meeting dates since the second regularly scheduled meeting in December falls on a date when the district is closed for winter break.
2 new roundabouts another step closer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Construction on two new roundabouts is expected to begin soon in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15, unanimously approved contracts with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the new roundabouts at the intersections of Dearing and McCain roads and Rives Junction and Springport roads.
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Freshwater jellyfish in our lakes; pizza vending machine closes
I spent the summer exploring Washtenaw County lakes with a new kayak. It was great fun, but what I didn’t know is that there are jellyfish floating just beneath the surface of some of the inland lakes. I had only heard about jellyfish in the ocean. I’ve always been...
Vienna Township commits nearly $400K to fix ‘sad state’ of popular Clio area bike path
VIENNA TWP., MI -- Bike riders and walkers use the George Atkin Jr. Recreational Trail year-round and township officials say it’s the most traveled path of its type in Genesee County. Now the township Board of Trustees has committed most of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
Semitrailer carrying 40K pounds of mulch crashes on US-23
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- A semitrailer pulling 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed Thursday evening due to road conditions. A semitrailer carrying around 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening on US-23 near Fausett Road in Livingston County, according to a release from the Michigan State Police.
Michigan shuts down Flint pot shop accused of selling illicit marijuana
Michigan licensors on Nov. 15 suspended operations at a Flint shop accused of selling untracked, untested and unlicensed marijuana products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency “summarily suspended” the medical provisioning center and recreational retail licenses held by GC FLint, operating under the name Green Culture at 808 S Center Road, Suite 2, in Flint.
MLive
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1