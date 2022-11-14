ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Irish Hills residents organize to oppose a proposed gravel mine in Cambridge Township in Lenawee County

A company wants to start gravel mining on land in Michigan that is surrounded by eight lakes in Lenawee County. Cambridge Township in the Irish Hills area is being asked to approve a gravel mining operation near several lake communities. The company, SSP Leasing LLC, is operated by John Warvel, who’s also with Sunrise Aggregates in Dansville, Mich. The industry term for mining gravel, stone, and sand is "aggregate mining."
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Ann Arbor aims to accelerate development of downtown public restrooms

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have described downtown as the city’s living room. If that’s true, then downtown alleys are the city’s bathrooms, some complain. Noting a lack of public restrooms downtown means people sometimes pee in downtown alleys, two outgoing City Council members — Ali Ramlawi and Jeff Hayner — sponsored a resolution last week to encourage development of more public restrooms in the downtown area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Barton out as Flint fire chief but city won’t say why

FLINT, MI -- Raymond Barton is out as Flint’s fire chief, but the city won’t say if he’s been fired, resigned or retired. The city said in a news release on Thursday, Nov. 17, that it “would like to thank Fire Chief Raymond Barton for his decades of service to this community” and said Theron Wiggins, who served as fire chief under former Mayor Woodrow Stanley, will serve as the interim fire chief for the city.
FLINT, MI
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet

Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
WESTLAND, MI
Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion

ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Livonia residents urge council to pass, deny nondiscrimination law at council meeting

The fate of a proposed nondiscrimination law in Livonia will be decided next month. Councilman Brandon McCullough gave a first reading of the proposal during Monday's meeting, and it will be up for a final vote during council's Dec. 5 regular meeting. Council could approve the proposal, deny it or send it back to the drawing board in committee.
LIVONIA, MI
As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda

Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
MICHIGAN STATE
Flint Board of Education reschedules December meetings

FLINT, MI – The Flint Board of Education will have its next two regular meetings on the same day in December. The governing board for Flint Community Schools voted to change meeting dates since the second regularly scheduled meeting in December falls on a date when the district is closed for winter break.
FLINT, MI
2 new roundabouts another step closer in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Construction on two new roundabouts is expected to begin soon in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15, unanimously approved contracts with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the new roundabouts at the intersections of Dearing and McCain roads and Rives Junction and Springport roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Semitrailer carrying 40K pounds of mulch crashes on US-23

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- A semitrailer pulling 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed Thursday evening due to road conditions. A semitrailer carrying around 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening on US-23 near Fausett Road in Livingston County, according to a release from the Michigan State Police.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
