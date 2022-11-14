ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

If the playoffs started today, the Patriots and the rest of the AFC East would be in

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

At 5-4, the Patriots are last in the division. But, they're still in the hunt for the postseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZoRp_0jADcoAv00
The Patriots had something to celebrate during their bye week. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2ls3_0jADcoAv00

After a rough start, the Patriots (5-4) have lifted themselves into seventh place in the AFC, which would be enough for a playoff spot if the regular season ended today.

The regular season isn’t close to being over. New England has eight games to go, including two against the Bills and rematches with the Jets and Dolphins. But, heading into a massive game against New York this week, the standings have a message.

The Patriots could still make the playoffs if things break their way. As they enter the second half of the season, the Patriots clearly have to figure things out on offense. However, the defense and special teams have been solid enough to produce a winning record so far.

The Patriots have shown that they can beat bad teams. All of New England’s victories, except the one against the Jets, are against opponents with sub-.500 records. But all of the AFC East teams are above .500, which makes the schedule quite a bit tougher with all those divisional matchups down the stretch.

Still, the Patriots have helped their playoff odds considerably over the last few weeks.

There are still a number of opportunities to make some noise, and possibly the playoffs, for the second year in a row.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Christian Barmore placed on IR, ruling him out for next 4 Patriots games

The Patriots will be without a key player on defense for the foreseeable future. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was placed on injured reserve on Friday, ruling him out for at least the next four games. The 2020 second-round pick has been dealing with a knee injury that already caused him...
Boston

What the Jets are saying about the Patriots as the AFC East race heats up

The best of what Robert Saleh, Quinnen Williams, and other New York Jets had to say about the Patriots this week. This week, the Patriots are set for a rematch with the Jets. And if New York is able to snap New England’s 13-game winning streak against them, the Jets will leap to first place in the AFC East after notching wins against Buffalo and Miami.
NEW YORK STATE
Boston

What NFL experts have to say about Jakobi Meyers as a 2023 free agent

"Those aren't typically the types of players that Bill Belichick spends on in the offseason." Tonight, the Celtics face the Hawks in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, the Bruins host the Flyers at 7 p.m. And on Sunday, the Patriots play the Jets at Gillette Stadium (1 p.m.) in...
Boston

The bye-week brings a ‘full audit’ of Mac Jones as Patriots try to fix offense

The Patriots quarterback reflects on his performance from head to toe. Some might call it soul searching. Others may call it deep reflection. As the Patriots look to jumpstart their offense ahead of Sunday’s rematch with the Jets, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones described his bye-week as a time for a “full audit” of himself from head to toe.
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy