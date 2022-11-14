ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Cats, Two Dogs Found Neglected In Fair Lawn Woman's Home, Authorities Say

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
318 30th St., Fair Lawn Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

Animal control officers removed 21 cats and two dogs who authorities said were being neglected by a Fair Lawn woman.

Julie Alaimo, 37, was charged with nearly two dozen counts of animal cruelty, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Police found the animals at Alaimo’s home on 30th Street near Raphael Street following a complaint last Tuesday, Nov. 8, Metzler said.

Officers with Bergen County Animal Control were summoned and borough police Lt. James Krizek investigated, the sergeant said.

Alaimo must answer the summonses in court.

Comments / 6

Louise Roman
4d ago

Real nice it’s one thing if they are cared for but not then why have that many. Makes me sick when I hear things like this.

Jack in the box
4d ago

Those poor fur babies. Makes my blood boil . These demons must pay for this. Making animals suffer .

