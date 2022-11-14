Mark Knudson’s 3 Strikes: A 3-team parlay, Rams shoot themselves in the Boot and CU’s prized recruit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DPS to vote on school closures Thursday night
Thursday evening, the Denver Public School Board will vote on a consolidation plan to close five schools due to low enrollment.
Denver adjusting plow routes for Thursday’s storm after massive pile-up
A Denver spokesperson said more plows will be dispatched to 6th Avenue heading eastbound into Denver for Thursday's storm after a massive pile-up occurred on the stretch of road less than two weeks ago.
Here’s how much snow Denver could see by Friday
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning as another round of snow and cold moves into Colorado.
Snow is back: Here's how much Colorado will get
DENVER — A new round of snow will impact Colorado on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow is already underway across the metro area, with up to four inches of accumulation already observed in parts...
Another round of snow will hit Denver on Thursday, along with more cold
A cold and quiet night, milder on Wednesday, but more snow and cold by Thursday, very cold Friday morning
Snow forecast: Timing, totals, temperatures for Thursday
The Pinpoint Weather Team says more snow is moving into the state on Thursday and it will last until Friday morning.
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
KDVR.com
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado
WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
Concerned with slow drivers in snow? Here’s what you should do
Snow has arrived to Colorado. If you have ever driven in the snowy conditions, then you know how dangerous some days can be.
Westword
This Is How Bad Denver Car Thefts Have Gotten
A new report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT) reveals that car thefts are increasing in Denver, already rated the worst city in the country in 2021. And the same goes for Colorado, which was the top state for the crime in the U.S. last year. The number...
Here’s how much snow fell in your city Thursday-Friday
A fresh blanket of snow arrived in Colorado on Thursday, causing slick road conditions and dropping temperatures.
Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday
The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the best Italian restaurant in the Mile High City.
KDVR.com
Counterfeit money uncovered at Elizabeth home
Two men were arrested after an investigation into counterfeit money uncovered several criminal activities at a residence in Elizabeth, affidavits in the case said. Gabby Easterwood reports. Counterfeit money uncovered at Elizabeth home. Two men were arrested after an investigation into counterfeit money uncovered several criminal activities at a residence...
Possible kidnapping in Sloan Lake neighborhood
The Denver Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping in the Sloan Lake neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Westword
Stay Away: Greenwood Village Motel Ordinance Shut the Door on Sue Sanders
On July 22, Steve Naus met Sue Sanders for lunch at the Beau Jo's in Evergreen, where she was living in her car. With a deep — and depressing — discussion on the menu, their lunch began at noon, and the two friends stayed until about five o'clock in the afternoon.
Crash causes rollover on I-225 and East 17th overpass
The crash involved two vehicles with one of the vehicles rolling over.
Comments / 0