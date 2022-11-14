Read full article on original website
Jalen Brunson dishes truth bomb on Knicks’ comeback win over Jazz
The New York Knicks were coming off an uninspiring defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game that saw them allow a league-high 145 points this season. With the rumblings about Tom Thibodeau’s lack of job security growing louder amid the inconsistent Knicks performances from game to game, the Knicks could be feeling a growing sense of desperation to turn things around especially as they seek to return to playoff contention.
‘He’s blocked’: Charles Barkley reveals why Nets star Ben Simmons needs to see a sports psychologist
Ben Simmons hasn’t been playing to his usual standards ever since making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and Charles Barkley believes he knows why. In the latest episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley noted that Simmons is mentally blocked right now. To back up his claim, he cited a previous instance when Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons to shoot the ball, emphasizing that he has never seen something like that before.
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/18/2022
The Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks for a fun Eastern Conference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-76ers prediction and pick. After starting the season (9-0), the Bucks have lost three of their last five games and twice to the Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee took down the Sixers back on […] The post NBA Odds: Bucks vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it
Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA rumors: 2 guards Knicks are willing to trade
The New York Knicks are looking up these days. They are 8-7 early on this year and have shown signs of life after a dreadful 2021-2022 season. The offseason trade of former Dallas Mavericks point guard, Jalen Brunson, has paid dividends already. However, that has created a log jam of point guards on the Knicks […] The post NBA rumors: 2 guards Knicks are willing to trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Unbelievable Russell Westbrook stat proves how horrible Warriors star Klay Thompson has been this season
The Golden State Warriors are struggling mightily right now, and you have to say that Klay Thompson’s poor start to the season has a lot to do with this fact. You can definitely argue that Thompson has played in just 12 games this season and that the sample size remains small, but it still does […] The post Unbelievable Russell Westbrook stat proves how horrible Warriors star Klay Thompson has been this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Calipari calls out culprit in Kentucky basketball shocking double-OT loss to Michigan State
The titanic matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans in the opening game of the Champions Classic Tuesday night was, well, an instant classic. Kentucky basketball had the lead for the most part of the contest, but floundered in the clutch, while the Spartans seemingly made every play when it mattered the most. In the end, Michigan came away with the 86-77 double-overtime win, dealing Kentucky’s first loss of the season.
Sixers’ Tobias Harris trade talks pop up, again
As the trade deadline nears and trades around the NBA start coming to fruition, the Philadelphia 76ers are doing their due diligence amid a 7-7 start to the season. One Sixers player that is already coming up in trade talks is veteran forward Tobias Harris, who is successfully leaning more into a catch-and-shoot role this season. […] The post Sixers’ Tobias Harris trade talks pop up, again appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham spills tea on Russell Westbrook’s bench role acceptance
Despite the fact that they still aren’t winning too many games, it’s hard to deny that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking like a better team right now than they were when they started the season. This has a lot to do with the significant improvement of Russell Westbrook since he was moved to the bench by head coach Darvin Ham.
College Football Odds: Miami vs. Clemson prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022
An ACC showdown with major implications on the line will be in full effect as the Miami Hurricanes look for an upset chance on the road against the Clemson Tigers. It is time to check out our college football odds series where our Miami-Clemson prediction and pick will be made. While Hurricanes fans have certainly developed […] The post College Football Odds: Miami vs. Clemson prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley
The New York Knicks took a lot of grief for signing point guard Jalen Brunson this offseason and giving him a four-year, $104 million contract. The lead guard has been excellent so far this season, though. He’s third on the team in minutes (32.7), second in points (20.0) and steals (1.2), and first in assists (6.9) per game. However, Brunson’s emergence has created another problem in New York. They now have too many point guards, and veteran Derrick Rose and youngster Immanuel Quickley are losing minutes because of this fact. Recent Knicks trade rumors suggest the team is willing to trade Quickley or Rose, and because the younger prospect has a lot more value on the trade market than the 34-year-old Rose, an Immanuel Quickley trade would bring the Knicks a lot more value in return. With that in mind, here are the three best Immanuel Quickley trade destinations.
Heat overreactions: Miami is just too old to compete in the East
The Miami Heat were the number one seed in the Eastern Conference last season, and they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. They were down double-digits in Game 7, but it went down to a Jimmy Butler missed three that spelled the difference of them missing another chance in the NBA Finals. Entering this year, […] The post Heat overreactions: Miami is just too old to compete in the East appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo drops truth bomb after spoiling Oscar Tshiebwe’s season debut for Kentucky
The Michigan State Spartans are always going to be a dangerous team to face for as long as Tom Izzo is the program’s head coach. Michigan State basketball reminded everyone of that with a sensational double-overtime 86-77 victory Tuesday night against the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse The Spartans were trailing Kentucky for […] The post Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo drops truth bomb after spoiling Oscar Tshiebwe’s season debut for Kentucky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 pleasant surprise for Lakers early in 2022-23 NBA season
It’ has been another season shrouded in storm clouds for the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonnie Walker IV, however, is providing an energizing ray of sunshine while helping the Lakers “dance through the rain.”. The 23-year-old shooting guard is averaging 16.5 points (6.8 above his career average) in 31...
Steve Kerr blasts Warriors’ ‘Drew League’ effort after 8th straight road loss
The Golden State Warriors wasted another epic performance from Stephen Curry on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix 130-119 despite 50 points from the reigning Finals MVP. Another loss pushes Golden State to 6-9, behind the tied Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder for tenth in the Western Conference. Needless to say, this is not […] The post Steve Kerr blasts Warriors’ ‘Drew League’ effort after 8th straight road loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons’ promise after best performance of season in Nets’ win over Blazers
Questions surrounding Ben Simmons’ slow start had ramped up in recent weeks for the Brooklyn Nets. With Simmons averaging just 5.2 points on 5.0 shots per game heading into this week, a 6-8 Nets squad that already fired its head coach and suspended All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was searching for answers.
