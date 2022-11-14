The New York Knicks took a lot of grief for signing point guard Jalen Brunson this offseason and giving him a four-year, $104 million contract. The lead guard has been excellent so far this season, though. He’s third on the team in minutes (32.7), second in points (20.0) and steals (1.2), and first in assists (6.9) per game. However, Brunson’s emergence has created another problem in New York. They now have too many point guards, and veteran Derrick Rose and youngster Immanuel Quickley are losing minutes because of this fact. Recent Knicks trade rumors suggest the team is willing to trade Quickley or Rose, and because the younger prospect has a lot more value on the trade market than the 34-year-old Rose, an Immanuel Quickley trade would bring the Knicks a lot more value in return. With that in mind, here are the three best Immanuel Quickley trade destinations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO