Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nocturnal Kansans willing to withstand the cold will have the opportunity to see a meteor shower on Thursday night and Friday morning. KSNT spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about the upcoming Leonid Meteor shower. Appearing annually, this meteor shower is so named […]
Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers
A recent survey shows a majority of Kansans favor expanding Medicaid for the state. Christian Evans' life was cut short at the age of 20. His wife says his death doesn't seem real, but she still forgives the man who is being held responsible.
Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope
LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
Congratulations to the Kansas Winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
Car chase from Kansas to Colorado ends with driver in custody
A car chase from Kansas to Colorado on Tuesday ended with the driver in custody.
Kansas should cut ties with its largest foster care contractor: lawmaker
The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state’s contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of fraud.
Special needs cat, up for adoption since July at Kansas Humane Society, looking for caring home
Arthur, a special needs cat, has been up for adoption since July 11 at the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and is looking for a caring home
Questions On Required Minimum Distributions Answered
Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Google is set to pay $5.9 million to the State of Kansas and change its location tracking practices after a settlement was reached. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday, Nov. 14, that a settlement has been reached with Google over its location tracking practices in account settings. The settlement resulted in an agreement for Google to alter its business practices to safeguard the personal identification information of users.
$391.5M paid out by Google to Kansas, 39 other states
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A settlement has been reached with the internet search engine Google over its location tracking practices on Monday. According to the Kansas Office of the Attorney General, a settlement with Google has resulted in an agreement by the company to change its business practices to safeguard identification information of consumers. The agreement […]
Kansas to receive $15 million from Walmart over opioid allegations
The state of Kansas has secured $15 million from Walmart as a part of a settlement with Walmart over allegations the company contributed to the opioid crisis.
Kansas town threatens to kick out library after it refused to remove ‘divisive’ books
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is decorated for the holidays, with a snow-filled tiny Christmas village placed in the center of the book stacks. There’s a princess mural on one wall, complete with a unicorn, and a dinosaur figurine over by the children’s nook. All of it might be...
Court sentences Kansas man in fatal drunk driving crash
The Kansas man who pled guilty to the fatal drunk driving accident in April that claimed the life of a young Alliance woman is headed to prison. Box Butte County District Court Travis O’Gorman sentenced Ryan McElroy of Salinas to 45-to-50 years in the death of 22-year-old Blythe Boness.
Kansas GOP pins governor’s win on lawmaker’s run
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state senator many Republicans see as the spoiler in the Kansas governor’s race has a long history of irritating GOP leaders, once even daring colleagues to smell a jar of catfish stink bait he’d brought to a tax debate. More recently during a redistricting fight, Dennis Pyle compared the Senate president to […]
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The tight races remained tight as Monday’s deadline for mail ballots to arrive at local elections offices passed. Because of Veterans Day falling on Friday, ballots postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8 and arriving by Monday counted in the general election totals. The Secretary of State’s...
With Kansas' long-term care facilities priced out of workers, advocacy groups want reform
Rachel Monger, the chief advocacy officer for LeadingAge Kansas, agrees with the idea that a "silver tsunami" is coming in Kansas, as the number of people aged 85 and older will increase by 260% in the years ahead. Meanwhile, long-term care facilities, which commonly care for the aging population, are...
