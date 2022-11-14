ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salyersville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerquenews.net

18 school children hurt in Kentucky school bus crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. The bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over an embankment, injuring the students and the bus driver, authorities said. The students and the...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Threat reported at Magoffin County High School

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete. The school district reacted...
californiaexaminer.net

18 Children, Driver Hurt In Kentucky Bus Collision, Authorities Say

The bus carrying 18 kids and its driver collided early Monday in eastern Kentucky, causing “various degrees of injury,” according to a school official. Magoffin County Superintendent Chris Meadows announced in a statement that there were no confirmed deaths. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, these learners...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Central High School on soft lockdown

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High School. Schools officials posted Thursday morning that the school was placed on the soft lockdown. They say all students are safe and secure. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says a man was...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Body found in Clay County identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Magoffin Co., Ky school bus crash

TEAM COVERAGE | Driver, students injured in eastern Ky. school bus crash. TEAM COVERAGE | Driver, students injured in eastern Ky. school bus crash. The sheriff says the crash happened on Route 40 near Mine Fork Road. He says the school bus went over a steep embankment and landed on its side.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital. 11/17/22, 8 a.m. One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy