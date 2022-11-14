Read full article on original website
Related
albuquerquenews.net
18 school children hurt in Kentucky school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. The bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over an embankment, injuring the students and the bus driver, authorities said. The students and the...
WKYT 27
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete. The school district reacted...
7 children, driver still hospitalized after school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Seven children and a driver injured when a Kentucky school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side remain hospitalized with varying injuries, officials said in a statement Tuesday. Another 11 children were treated at hospitals and released, according to the statement from...
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
californiaexaminer.net
18 Children, Driver Hurt In Kentucky Bus Collision, Authorities Say
The bus carrying 18 kids and its driver collided early Monday in eastern Kentucky, causing “various degrees of injury,” according to a school official. Magoffin County Superintendent Chris Meadows announced in a statement that there were no confirmed deaths. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, these learners...
wymt.com
Perry County Central High School on soft lockdown
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High School. Schools officials posted Thursday morning that the school was placed on the soft lockdown. They say all students are safe and secure. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says a man was...
WLKY.com
Several injured in eastern Kentucky school bus crash; 3 transported by helicopter
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. — A school bus crash has left several people injured in Magoffin County, Kentucky. It happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, which is east of Salyersville, on Monday morning. WLKY's sister station in the area, WKYT, received a picture from a viewer that showed...
WKYT 27
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
School bus crash victims’ injuries included some critical patients, Kentucky officials said
A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes...
WSAZ
Magoffin Co., Ky school bus crash
TEAM COVERAGE | Driver, students injured in eastern Ky. school bus crash. TEAM COVERAGE | Driver, students injured in eastern Ky. school bus crash. The sheriff says the crash happened on Route 40 near Mine Fork Road. He says the school bus went over a steep embankment and landed on its side.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
Students, driver injured in Magoffin County bus crash
First responders are on the scene of a school bus crash in Magoffin County.
WTVQ
Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital. 11/17/22, 8 a.m. One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
44-year-old man killed in Mt. Sterling shooting
A man has died after a shooting in Mt. Sterling, Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams confirms to LEX 18.
Inmate who escaped from Kentucky detention center sought
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Greenup County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program site earlier today, Nov. 15, 2022. According to the Greenup County Detention Center, Jeffrey Adams, 61, was picked up by Raceland Police to be taken to a work site. Jailers say while in the […]
wymt.com
Floyd Co. deputy injured in Allen shooting undergoes surgery to amputate leg
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County Deputy injured during the Allen shooting on June 30 underwent surgery to amputate his leg yesterday. Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson’s fiancé shared a photo of him post surgery on social media saying, “This decision wasn’t made lightly and ultimately, this is where we are.”
Comments / 0