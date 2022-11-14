Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
4A Semifinal Family Clash – Cyclones Host Rockets For A Trip To Champaign
Sacred Heart Griffin (12-0) will host Rochester (11-1) on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7 pm in the 4A state semifinal for a trip to state next Friday in Champaign. This is the 15th overall meeting between the IHSA all time winningest head football coach Ken Leonard, who has five state titles, and his son, Derek Leonard, who has eight state titles. Be sure to listen live on 1450 AM/92.3FM or click here. The game will also be broadcast on the NFHS network.
channel1450.com
By The Numbers: Leonard Bowl
Friday night Rochester and Sacred Heart Griffin will face off for the 16th time since 2010. We look at some of the number associated with the Leonard Bowl heading into the final meeting between Ken and Derek Leonard.
channel1450.com
Railers Open Season With Big Win Over Rockets
With two Division I bound point guards on the floor, going against each other, you had to know this one was going to be good. Lincoln opened the season with a 49-29 victory over Rochester on Tuesday but the Rockets will be contenders nonetheless. Kloe Froebe led the way for all scorers with 21 points; Ellie Genen and Kaylen Reed both finished with eight for Rochester.
channel1450.com
Springfield Opens Season Against Washington at Galesburg Tourney
The Springfield High Senators opened their season at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday night. They fell to Washington 68-41 and return to action at the tournament this weekend. Thanks to WMBD for the highlights.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Kim L. Brandt
Kim L. Brandt, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 1:45a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on July 14, 1959 in Taylorville, the daughter of LeeDon and Catherine (Hogge) Vaughn. She married Lee Brandt on November 12, 2005 and they were together as a couple for 40 years. Kim worked for over 30 years at the Taylorville WalMart. She enjoyed spending time outside working in her yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed crafts and animals of all kinds. More than anything she loved her grandchildren.
channel1450.com
Even The Defense Has Strong Family Ties In The Last Leonard Bowl
Not only are Ken and Derek father and son and coaching against each other in the 4A semifinal, but there’s a few more family connections between Rochester and Sacred Heart Griffin. Both defensive coordinators have sons who start for them and are key pieces in each team’s success. Jim McMann, Hudson McMann, Steve Buecker, Henry Buecker, Ken and Derek Leonard discuss the dynamics of father-son and coach-player.
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
wlds.com
Former AC-Humko Site May Be Retrofitted For New Cannabis Craft Grow Facility
Jacksonville may soon be home to a cannabis craft grow facility. The Jacksonville City Council heard a presentation from representatives of Wyvern Botanticals, an Illinois-licensed cannabis craft grower who is looking to place a facility in Jacksonville. Tim Dorsey, Managing Partner of Dorsey Ventures & Consulting, who is consulting on...
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 6-12, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Scott McDaniels, 59 of Carlinville, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with a November 6 incident. Melissa Hughes, 47...
newschannel20.com
How to sign up for CWLP relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers who need help paying their bills could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program. The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to have gone through Sangamon County’s LIHEAP application process.
wlds.com
Jacksonville, Chapin Respond to Rural Structure Fire Sunday
Fire department personnel from the Jacksonville and Chapin fire departments responded to a call of a fire in a detached garage at 1545 Gravel Springs Road at 2:47 Sunday afternoon. The Jacksonville Fire Department arrived on scene at 2:59 pm and found a single-car garage with the rear third of...
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
Decatur Police: Man crashes car after bullet grazing
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a two-vehicle crash on Monday night happened after one of the drivers involved was grazed by a bullet. There is no indication that the crash was caused by the shooting. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said a 22-year-old man was driving his car when he was grazed in the head. […]
newschannel20.com
Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
advantagenews.com
Longtime Madison County Board members leaving
With the Madison County Board downsizing from 29 to 26 members, dozens of years of experience is leaving the board. Several longtime members chose not to run for another term. They had their last meeting Wednesday night and were recognized for their service. Among them are Bruce Malone of Alton and Mike Walters of Godfrey.
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
*Editors note: This story has been edited to correctly name the Charleston Police Lieutenant CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking […]
tspr.org
The long and traumatic road to exoneration after DCFS wrongfully removes children from home
Patty Krueger and her husband were managing a hectic household in October 2017, keeping up with numerous doctor visits for their seriously ill infant son and caring for his older brother, when a call to the state’s child abuse hotline turned their life upside down. When the baby was...
Decatur Police looking for home invasion suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion. Officials said that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded the area of West Main Street and South Union Street. When they arrived, they noticed forced entry to the home. Officials said the homeowner told officers […]
