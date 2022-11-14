ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Luminary returns to St. Joseph on Friday

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A magical event will return to St. Joseph, Michigan on Friday. Hundreds of glowing luminaries will line the streets for the annual Luminary event. Downtown businesses will offer special deals and promotions to kick off the holiday shopping season. Guests can also enjoy holiday music...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WNDU

Crash in Constantine Township kills South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash in St. Joseph County, Michigan that killed a 74-year-old South Bend man. Police responded to the area of N. River Road near Quaker Road to a report of a one-vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

A Place to Call Home: Adoption Day 2022

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There are foster kids who wait a very long time to be adopted, but for several of these kids, the wait is over on Friday, Nov. 18. That is “Adoption Day” in St. Joseph County. 21 adoptions will be finalized in court...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Tips for driving safely on Indiana highways

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -State officials are taking the time to make sure you stay safe while driving in winter weather. INDOT, state police, and folks from the Indiana Toll Road spoke to us Thursday morning about how to drive safely on the highways, how to share the road with their plows, and what to do in the event of an accident among other things.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana confirms first monkeypox-related death

(WNDU) - Indiana is reporting its first monkeypox death. According to the Indiana Department of Health, this person had multiple other health conditions, however, monkeypox was a contributing factor in the death. Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 21 days of exposure to the virus. The most reported symptom of monkeypox...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Power outages reported across Michiana

(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported power outages due to snowfall across Michiana on Wednesday afternoon that has impacted hundreds of customers. According to Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) latest outage map, there are under 1,000 outages—mostly in southwest Michigan. As of 12:00 p.m., the areas that saw the...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snowfall Update & More

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers will be possible along and north of the Indiana Toll Road overnight and into Friday. Snow covered and slick roads are possible because temperatures will be down into the teens overnight. Low of 17 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues into Thursday morning

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana. WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties. WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday. WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.
CASS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy