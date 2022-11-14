Read full article on original website
WNDU
Luminary returns to St. Joseph on Friday
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A magical event will return to St. Joseph, Michigan on Friday. Hundreds of glowing luminaries will line the streets for the annual Luminary event. Downtown businesses will offer special deals and promotions to kick off the holiday shopping season. Guests can also enjoy holiday music...
WNDU
Crash in Constantine Township kills South Bend man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash in St. Joseph County, Michigan that killed a 74-year-old South Bend man. Police responded to the area of N. River Road near Quaker Road to a report of a one-vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
WNDU
‘Home Fur the Howlidays’ aims to fill homes with loving pets
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is beyond capacity, so to help find homes for their furry companions, they are holding the “Home Fur the Howlidays” adoption event. They believe the end of the Covid-19 shutdowns and schedule changes are why so many...
WNDU
A Place to Call Home: Adoption Day 2022
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There are foster kids who wait a very long time to be adopted, but for several of these kids, the wait is over on Friday, Nov. 18. That is “Adoption Day” in St. Joseph County. 21 adoptions will be finalized in court...
WNDU
Tips for driving safely on Indiana highways
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -State officials are taking the time to make sure you stay safe while driving in winter weather. INDOT, state police, and folks from the Indiana Toll Road spoke to us Thursday morning about how to drive safely on the highways, how to share the road with their plows, and what to do in the event of an accident among other things.
WNDU
Indiana confirms first monkeypox-related death
(WNDU) - Indiana is reporting its first monkeypox death. According to the Indiana Department of Health, this person had multiple other health conditions, however, monkeypox was a contributing factor in the death. Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 21 days of exposure to the virus. The most reported symptom of monkeypox...
WNDU
Power outages reported across Michiana
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported power outages due to snowfall across Michiana on Wednesday afternoon that has impacted hundreds of customers. According to Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) latest outage map, there are under 1,000 outages—mostly in southwest Michigan. As of 12:00 p.m., the areas that saw the...
WNDU
Michigan Democrats win majorities in state House, Senate for first time since ‘84
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Turns out, Michigan Democrats had more to celebrate on election night than they knew at the time. The administration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer now claims that Democrats won majorities in the state House and state Senate for the first time since 1984. It’s being called a...
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snowfall Update & More
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers will be possible along and north of the Indiana Toll Road overnight and into Friday. Snow covered and slick roads are possible because temperatures will be down into the teens overnight. Low of 17 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues into Thursday morning
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana. WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties. WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday. WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.
