PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt’s the pick for Riverview scoring sensation Lola Abraham
Riverview junior Lola Abraham has put together an impressive resume of on-field soccer results the past several years with her Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy club and with her high school teammates. She now hopes that she can do the same thing at Pitt. Abraham has concluded her recruiting process with a...
duqsm.com
Football blown out by Saint Francis
On a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon in Loretto, Pa., the Duquesne football team fell to 3-7 after a 51-14 loss to St. Francis (Pa.), securing its first season with seven or more losses since 2009. It’s the program’s worst season since 2014, when the team went 6-6.
District 10 rematch headlines Friday’s Game of the Week
Last year's district champ must get by a familiar foe once again.
thepittsburgh100.com
Pittsburgh did it first
While Pittsburgh is known as the Steel City and innovations in that industry, it lays claim to great inventions in a variety of fields – some that may come as a surprise. • Movie Theaters: The nation’s first movie theater opened along Smithfield Street in 1905, showing short films for a mere – you guessed it – nickel.
bucsdugout.com
Suspicious behavior at Pirates Town Hall should be alarming to fans
To the surprise of most Pittsburgh Pirates fans, the team held a “Town Hall” meeting earlier this week with season-ticket holders. Pirates play-by-play analyst Greg Brown acted as the emcee for the Town Hall, while a panel consisting of team president Travis Williams, general manager Ben Cherington, and manager Derek Shelton took questions from the few that were in attendance.
pghcitypaper.com
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years
Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
Onward State
What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break
It’s time. We’ve almost made it to our first break of the semester. In a blink of an eye, we’re headed home for some necessary time off. No matter how successful, or rough, this semester has been, now’s the chance for much-deserved rest. Whether you’re headed home for the break or traveling to a destination outside of State College, we hope you find some activities that are relaxing and enjoyable.
Home again: Exchange student returns to Penn Township after 36 years
When Ada Drescher came to Western Pennsylvania for the first time 36 years ago as a high school exchange student from Croatia, her host family met her at the airport with a sign that read “Welcome Ada.”. The same sign greeted Drescher, now 54, two weeks ago when she...
PNC Bank reportedly set to close multiple branches in early 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's biggest bank is reportedly set to close 25 branches. According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, PNC Bank announced closures in seven states. None of the cuts are coming in the Pittsburgh metro area. In October, the bank announced 20 branch consolidations. Three of those were in the Pittsburgh area, and now 45 of them will be in the first six weeks of 2023.
Fast Casual
Chicken Guy skates into Pennsylvania
Magic Eats, a subsidiary of Magic Ice USA, has opened a Chicken Guy location at 4 PPG Place, which houses an ice skating rink in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In partnership with chef, TV personality, entrepreneur, and New York Times bestselling author, Guy Fieri, the restaurant is the state's first Chicken Guy and seats 50 guests with an exterior order and pick-up kiosk during peak skating season.
Westmoreland Conservation District adds 5 staff members
Four residents from Western Pennsylvania and another from the eastern end of the state have joined the Westmoreland Conservation District staff. Brandon Basinger of West Newton, Allie Shreffler of Mt. Pleasant, Kelly Linsenbigler of Apollo, Kylie Schultz of Pittsburgh and Ryan Peckheiser of Pottstown are the most recent additions to the technical staff of the Hempfield-based organization, according to Greg Phillips, district manager and CEO.
knightkrier.com
German Club takes on Hofbrauhaus
On October 27, Norwin High School’s German Club went on their first trip in over 3 years. The club traveled to the Hofbrauhaus in Pittsburgh. In total, about 40 students attended the restaurant with teacher-chaperone David Street. Students chose what they wanted to try from Hofbrauhaus’ extensive menu, such...
whereverfamily.com
Experience Pennsylvania’s Fred Rogers Trail
Feeling nostalgic? Do you find yourself in need of a dose of pure happiness and good memories? Should you find yourself in Pennsylvania, do not skip out on the state’s Fred Rogers Trail, honoring an icon not only in television but also in social justice and equal rights. Known as Mister Rogers from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers rose to fame for his beloved children’s show filmed in Pittsburgh.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
North Allegheny school board narrowly votes to cut library secretary positions
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — More than a hundred people packed North Allegheny’s school board meeting Wednesday evening. Most of the crowd was there to support library secretary positions on the chopping block. In September, we told you 12 positions could be cut. In the last month, that number...
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Renovated Row House on South Side Flats
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This completely renovated home, by Thomas O. Gray Architects LLC, is situated on an extra-large lot with four covered parking spaces. Inside is 2,600+ square feet of living space. Enter through double doors to an open first floor featuring exposed brick, high ceilings, recessed lighting and a gas fireplace. The gorgeous chef’s kitchen includes leathered granite countertops, high-end Beko stainless appliances and a custom-made wooden range hood. The mudroom provides easy access to a private back patio and parking. A custom steel banister leads to the second floor. The primary suite features a walk-in closet, large bright windows, a decorative fireplace, a sitting area and a spa-like bath with radiant heat floors. There is a full bathroom in the hall, a laundry hookup and a second bedroom. A second primary suite expands the full third level with a bonus open office/den, wet bar, a full bedroom and bathroom plus a rooftop deck with beautiful views. It’s an easy commute to Downtown and universities. Open House from noon – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
pghcitypaper.com
"My daddy saw Dan Marino": Rock songs about famous Pittsburghers
Pittsburgh pops up in a lot of music, and not just from native acts like Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller. While the city itself has appeared in songs from "Living in American" by James Brown to “Ode To Pittsburgh” By Loudon Wainwright III, some musicians have focused specifically on celebrities from the area. Pittsburgh City Paper found a few rock songs that pay tribute to artists, actors, and, in one instance, a famous football player who grew up here.
Pittsburgh unveils plans for Light Up Night Saturday
Pittsburgh will ring in the holiday season Saturday with a Light Up Night celebration that includes the lighting of the city’s official holiday tree, four hours of music and the unveiling of the city’s annual gingerbread house display. The city will light its 107th annual Christmas tree —...
Brand-new device changing lives for children, adults living with Type 1 diabetes
PITTSBURGH — Patients with Type 1 diabetes are getting help managing it with a new device. Families in Pittsburgh have been waiting a long time for the Omnipod 5 and it wasn’t very easy to get at first. “It’s 100 times better,” said 13-year-old Lucas Wells.
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
