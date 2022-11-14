Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This completely renovated home, by Thomas O. Gray Architects LLC, is situated on an extra-large lot with four covered parking spaces. Inside is 2,600+ square feet of living space. Enter through double doors to an open first floor featuring exposed brick, high ceilings, recessed lighting and a gas fireplace. The gorgeous chef’s kitchen includes leathered granite countertops, high-end Beko stainless appliances and a custom-made wooden range hood. The mudroom provides easy access to a private back patio and parking. A custom steel banister leads to the second floor. The primary suite features a walk-in closet, large bright windows, a decorative fireplace, a sitting area and a spa-like bath with radiant heat floors. There is a full bathroom in the hall, a laundry hookup and a second bedroom. A second primary suite expands the full third level with a bonus open office/den, wet bar, a full bedroom and bathroom plus a rooftop deck with beautiful views. It’s an easy commute to Downtown and universities. Open House from noon – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO