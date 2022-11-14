Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
kzimksim.com
Chaffee, Oak Ridge students take top prizes at bridge-building competition
Chaffee High School junior Ayne Held won first prize in the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 19th annual bridge-building competition Thursday, Nov. 17. Held’s bridge was also awarded the prize for “Most Aesthetic” bridge design. Oak Ridge High School students won the second through fifth prizes, and the school won first place in “Best Overall Performance.” Students from 25 high schools across the state competed, and almost 250 model bridges were set up on the stage of the Academic Hall auditorium at Southeast Missouri State University. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University giving away free tuition for 2023-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University will give away a year of free tuition to a randomly selected student. Southeast will waive the tuition for one student who will be randomly selected from all students who apply by the Dec. 1 scholarship deadline. “We have offered...
kzimksim.com
Former Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Jay Purcell dies at 54
A former Cape Girardeau city councilman and Cape Girardeau County commissioner, Jay Purcell, died Nov. 2 at the age of 54. Purcell was living with his family in Middlebrook, Missouri, at the Iron County/St. Francois County line, at the time of his death. A former employee of Dana Corp., Purcell was elected without opposition as Ward 3 Cape Girardeau City councilman in April 2000. Later, he won District 2 Cape Girardeau County associate commissioner race in 2004, defeating James L. Bowers by a 63% to 37% margin. Purcell was reelected to the post without opposition in 2008. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
KFVS12
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
Atlas Obscura
Bollinger Mill and Buford Covered Bridge
Pre-dating the American Civil War, Bollinger Mill is one of the most stunning sights in Missouri. It was even on the Missouri Bicentennial stamp in 2021. It is one of the only mills to feature a covered bridge side by side. The Buford Covered bridge adjoining the mill is one of only four covered bridges remaining in Missouri.
kzimksim.com
Body of missing hunter found Wednesday
The body of a missing Sikeston man was found Wednesday morning in Carter County. 58-year-old Phillip Carnell, who had been missing since Sunday, was found Wednesday in a slough near where he was hunting. National Park Service personnel along with Missouri Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Missouri Department of Conservation and Carter County Emergency Response teams had been combing the ground near Cave Spring southeast of Van Buren searching for Carnell, who was reported missing Sunday evening when he didn’t come in from hunting near Cave Spring. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
kzimksim.com
City of Cape Girardeau sells remaining portion of Business Park
The City of Cape Girardeau has officially sold the remaining portion of the Greater Business Park, located near the interchange of Interstate 55 with East Main Street and LaSalle Avenue, to Touchdown Development Group LLC. The sale is for a total of $2.7 million with more than $1.8 million upfront and the remaining $850,000 in loan payments from the city to be paid out annually over the next three years. The city purchased the 247-acre parcel of land in 2012 for $6 million from the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. Altogether, the city had sold just 44 acres of the land since 2012, with the most recent purchase of 12 acres in 2017 by Drury Development Corp. The parcel sold for nearly $1 million. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
KFVS12
Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino in southeast Missouri will be held on Friday, December 2. According to Century Casino Caruthersville, the groundbreaking will be at 9:30 a.m. at the casino site. In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including...
KFVS12
Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co.
Inflation, retail sales in the weeks ahead & an estimated world population of 8 billion | Money Tal. We're discussing inflation, holiday retail spending in the weeks ahead, and the record 8 billion world population. kfvs12.com/livestream. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One local teacher in the Heartland is feeling the...
kbsi23.com
Cairo residents ask Jackson County Housing Authority for more time before move out of Smith building
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KBSI) – Residents of Cairo, Ill., joined together Wednesday at the Jackson County Housing Authority board meeting to request the board pause the voucher program given to them that ordered them to move from their homes last month. Men of Power-Women of Strength President Steven Tarver said...
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
kzimksim.com
Dongola, IL man convicted of grooming and indecent solicitation of a child
An Illinois man has been charged for contacting a child through an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child. 51-year-old Billy Tellor, of Dongola, was convicted Wednesday, November 16th of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child, and solicitation to meet a child, all Class 4 Felonies. He will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of his convictions. Teller was arrested in May of 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 13th, 2023 at the Union County Courthouse.
Missouri auditor rates Perry County 'fair' with repeat problems
(The Center Square) – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway gave Perry County a rating of “fair” in an audit report distributed on Monday. The rating indicates the county needs to improve operations in several areas that require immediate attention. The audit found problems with the administrations of Sheriff Jason Klaus, County Collector Rodney Richardet, County Clerk Jared Kutz and court-appointed public administrator Tamara Tarrillion. The audit found the sheriff doesn’t disburse...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Paducah woman recognized by police, arrested in front of courthouse
PADUCAH — Paducah police recognized a woman they wanted for suspected drug trafficking as she was sitting in a car in front of the McCracken County Courthouse, they say, leading to her arrest. According to a Thursday morning release, 57-year-old Shelia Shumpert of Paducah was indicted on four counts...
kzimksim.com
County commissioners field questions, concerns about Klaus Park plan
Cape Girardeau County Commission’s most recent regular meeting was taken up with resident concerns about a proposed plan to place a new 8,000-square-foot emergency management building on county-owned property in Klaus Park. Three county residents addressed Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst on Thursday, Nov. 17 — a day after two public meetings on the project were held in a pavilion at the park attended by both Koeper and Herbst. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
kzimksim.com
Scott City man jailed on domestic assault charges
A Scott City man is in custody after a domestic assault. Sunday at about 10:34 a.m. officers responded to an address in Scott City to investigate an assault. The Scott City Police Department Communication’s Office was contacted by a family member of an assault victim, and relayed to officers that the victim had suffered several injuries from being assaulted by her husband, Christian Laminack. The victim was speaking with the caller via FaceTime, the caller was able to see injuries that were apparent on the victim. Officers responded to the address and located the victim, noting several injuries to her. Some of the injuries required immediate medical attention, however, the victim refused any type of medical care and stated she would seek medical treatment on her own. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
KFVS12
Crews respond to early morning crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was not feeling well when his vehicle got too close to the edge of a curve.
kbia.org
‘Kyle was accidentally killed by his best friend in a gun accident. It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to deal with.’
Debbie Merciers is the Market Manager at the Downtown Poplar Bluff Famer’s Market. She spoke with the Missouri on Mic team in Poplar Bluff in July. She spoke about losing her son, Kyle, in a gun accident several years ago. Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to...
Comments / 0