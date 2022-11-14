Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
State fights effort to document failure of competitive bidding on Allentown State Hospital property
As the state moves to sell its Allentown State Hospital property directly to a developer for $5.5 million, it is fighting efforts to shed light on a failed earlier attempt to sell the property by competitive bid. Source: pennnews.
New state funding will help close Lehigh Valley Gap in D&L Trail
A combined $7 million will go toward connecting 140 miles of the D&L; Trail, including in Lehigh County, as announced during a Thursday press conference.
3rd Annual Easton Winter Village returns to Centre Square this Friday for five weekends with more vendor huts, live entertainment, activities, & skating
EASTON, PA – November 16, 2022 – The City of Easton’s newest holiday tradition – The Easton Winter Village presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network – returns this Friday, November 18 for its third year. It will once again take place under the white lights in the trees and beneath the Peace Candle in Centre Square, which has been renovated in time for the event.
Airport Just Outside of Bucks County Makes the Top of the List for the Worst Flight Delays in the Country
Just a stone’s throw from Bucks County, one major airport has recently made the list for having some of the worst delays in the country. Isabel Sepulveda wrote about the airport for Stacker. If there is one thing that commercial and international travelers can all agree on, it is...
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown
One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
UPDATE: Hundreds of Bethlehem residents able to return home hours after 6,000 gallons of gasoline, diesel spill
Hundreds of Bethlehem residents were allowed to return home Thursday hours after 6,000 gallons of fuel spilled from an overturned tanker truck near Paul Avenue and West Union Boulevard on the city’s west side. Source: Morningcall.
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 10/21/22-11/4/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Proposed apartment building overlooking Bethlehem’s Monocacy Creek clears zoning hurdle
Plans for a 50-unit apartment building that will replace a century-old home on a high, long, thin strip of land overlooking Bethlehem’s Monocacy Creek and Colonial Industrial Quarter has the approval of the city’s zoning board. On Wednesday night, the board unanimously voted to allow variances on parking,...
This Bucks County Restaurant Just Opened Its Doors Under New Management
A Bucks County eatery has just opened under new management, offering fine fare in one go the area’s most popular towns. The Wycombe House, located at 1073 Mill Creek Road in Wycombe, just held their grand opening this past week, with the new owners offering a wide array of unique eats for their customers. Offering “Southern Influenced American Cuisine”, the new establishment is set to be a new must-stop for both locals and residents.
Bethlehem recycling officially simplified for 2023, and likely more expensive
Bethlehem is moving from dual-stream curbside pickup of recycling to single-stream for 2023 and 2024. The city council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $3,523,212, two-year contract with the same hauler that picks up recycling now — Republic Services of NJ LLC, doing business as Raritan Valley Disposal, based at 1200 N. Irving St. in Allentown.
Allentown abortion ordinances in limbo as City Council members worry about legal challenges
Ordinances outlining abortion rights in Allentown have been tabled amid fears of costly legal challenges.
County purchases land in Forks Township for affordable housing
Lamont McClure and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announce that the County, along with Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, has purchased two separate tracts of land totaling 11 acres in Forks Township to be used for affordable housing. The County paid $1 million for the...
Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park
SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
Overturned gasoline tanker in Pa. city forces residents to evacuate: report
According to CBS News, an overturned gasoline tanker in Bethlehem has created a nasty spill that has affected hundreds of homes on Thursday, the Red Cross said. The oil spill happened in the area of West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. and has forced many people to evacuate from their homes, the news outlet reported.
MontCo officials issue “Code Blue” weather declaration Nov. 17-21
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
Man accused of creating smoke conditions that forced evacuation of Red Roof Inn in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man is being accused of creating smoke in his room, causing an evacuation at the Red Roof Inn in Palmer Township, Northampton County. John Zarzycki is being charged with arson, risking catastrophe, and multiple counts of recklessly endangering another person. Palmer Township police officers and...
‘Ghost Hunters’ investigate historic Pa. location
Pennsylvania is a very old place, thus making it a hotbed for paranormal activity. It’s no surprise, then, that the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” would want to investigate one of its many historic (and allegedly haunted) buildings. LISTEN: Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today...
