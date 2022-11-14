A Bucks County eatery has just opened under new management, offering fine fare in one go the area’s most popular towns. The Wycombe House, located at 1073 Mill Creek Road in Wycombe, just held their grand opening this past week, with the new owners offering a wide array of unique eats for their customers. Offering “Southern Influenced American Cuisine”, the new establishment is set to be a new must-stop for both locals and residents.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO