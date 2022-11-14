ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Current Publishing

Night & Day diversions – November 15, 2022

“The Addams Family” runs through Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Eliane Elias will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org. Take Me to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Playwright draws on career to pen ‘Opening Hank’

Garret Mathews has long been fascinated with the life of legendary country singer Hank Williams. “As a writer, I marvel that this fellow with a very limited education was able to write some hauntingly beautiful lyrics that will last forever,” the Carmel resident said. “Hank was probably the first big-time singer to pen his own material. Folks like (Frank) Sinatra depended on others to craft the lyrics and melodies.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Civic Theatre present iconic Christmas show

Ralphie Parker hated putting on the pink bunny suit. The Zionsville Middle School seventh-grader plays Ralphie in Civic Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Story, The Musical” Dec. 2-24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. “I try not to laugh when I...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Where’s Amy sees Carmel Symphony Orchestra Masterworks ll

Where’s Amy attended the Carmel Symphony Orchestra Masterworks 2 cconcert with CSO guest artist/violinist Alexi Kenney of Palo Alto, Calif., and CSO Artistic Director Janna Hymes Nov. 12 at the Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Don’t miss CSO’s Holiday Pops featuring guest artists Josh Kaufman and Leah Crane Dec. 4. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville actor lands dream gig

Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1925 PubHouse prepares Fried Fish Tacos, Chicken Adobo Nachos

Industry peers thought the creators of 1925 PubHouse were nuts to open a restaurant during the pandemic, but their strategy was to make great food and invest in technology that enables them to easily capture carryout/delivery business, and it worked! This made up nearly 50% of their business in the first 6 months.
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: City of Carmel holds Veterans Day ceremony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Justin Crocker gives the keynote address at the Nov. 10 Carmel Veterans Day Ceremony at the Tarkington Theater. The free event included music performed by the Cherry Tree Elementary School choir, a performance by Actors Theatre of Indiana, recognition of essay contest and poster winners and remarks from other officials. (Photo by Beth Maier)
CARMEL, IN
foodgressing.com

Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis

Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials

Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Carmel Christkindlmarkt readies for season

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt held a VIP and preview day Nov. 16. New offerings this year include a Werkstatt for demonstrations, chimney cakes, German-style soups, a candy shop and Carmel-branded wearables. The holiday market runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 30 at Carter Green. Visit CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com to learn more. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
CARMEL, IN
woodworkingnetwork.com

Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world

ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel to move ‘Morning Sun’ sculpture 2 miles north

Carmel’s most infamous piece of public art will soon be on the move. The City of Carmel plans to relocate “Morning Sun,” a $209,000 sculpture by artist Brad Howe, from the roundabout at Range Line Road and Executive Drive 2 miles north to the roundabout at Range Line Road and Lowe’s Way. The city did not provide a timeline for the move.
CARMEL, IN

