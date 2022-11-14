ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a commercial structure on fire near S.W. 13th and Robinson.

Deputies: Woman injured in road rage shooting along I-35

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they could see flames and smoke coming from the building, located near Scissortail Park.

Parts of the building collapsed.

Fire crews worked to keep the blaze from jumping to a nearby building.

Firefighters were on-scene for nearly four hours.

The total damage is estimated to be $600,000.00

At this point, it is unclear how the fire started.

