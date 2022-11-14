Looking to refresh your home's look? A new shop in downtown Birmingham hopes to help you do just that. Serena and Lily, a national boutique known for its higher-end home furnishings and artwork, recently opened its first store in Michigan in the southeast Oakland County community. Occupying the space formerly held by Linda Dresner — who closed her iconic shop last spring — the storefront at 299 W. Maple now sports furniture and paintings rather than clothing.

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO