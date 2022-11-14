Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Register for Chelsea's Light Parade on Dec 3
Have you registered your business, organization, group, or family for the Light Parade yet?!?! All light parades are not created equal, and we need your help to make ours the best! Pre-registration is required, and you can do so here. Help us kick off the Hometown Holiday season in true Chelsea fashion!
Step Back in Time with an Exhibit of J. L. Hudson’s Holidays of the Past
If you grew up in Michigan, the J. L. Hudson's department store was part of your holiday season, especially in Detroit. From the parades to holiday displays, and of course visits with Santa himself, Hudson's was the Midwest Macy's at Christmastime. Once the tallest and second-largest department store in the...
wcsx.com
VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear
It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
thesuntimesnews.com
Giving Thanks in Dexter
Kevin Mote, his fiancé Larysha, and their three kids moved to Dexter in April 2022 into the new Hilltop View Apartments. For Kevin and his family, it was a Godsend. “God put you all in a position to help us out,” says Kevin. “I’m thankful for the help because I can do more for myself.”
HometownLife.com
New furniture showroom opens in downtown Birmingham
Looking to refresh your home's look? A new shop in downtown Birmingham hopes to help you do just that. Serena and Lily, a national boutique known for its higher-end home furnishings and artwork, recently opened its first store in Michigan in the southeast Oakland County community. Occupying the space formerly held by Linda Dresner — who closed her iconic shop last spring — the storefront at 299 W. Maple now sports furniture and paintings rather than clothing.
michiganradio.org
Irish Hills residents organize to oppose a proposed gravel mine in Cambridge Township in Lenawee County
A company wants to start gravel mining on land in Michigan that is surrounded by eight lakes in Lenawee County. Cambridge Township in the Irish Hills area is being asked to approve a gravel mining operation near several lake communities. The company, SSP Leasing LLC, is operated by John Warvel, who’s also with Sunrise Aggregates in Dansville, Mich. The industry term for mining gravel, stone, and sand is "aggregate mining."
wlen.com
Rice & Barley, Cotton Brewing Company, to Close
Adrian, MI – A downtown Adrian restaurant, and brewery, has announced that this week will be their last. Rice & Barley Taphouse posted the announcement on their social media page earlier this week that the current economic environment has proven to be too difficult to operate a restaurant and brewery.
Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook
Nobody got time to be slaving over a stove and washing dishes
AMC closes movie theaters in Fairlane Town Center
The AMC Fairlane 21, located in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, has permanently closed. Sunday was the theater's last day of operation, said AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan in an email to the Free Press. "AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions...
thesuntimesnews.com
Weekly Road Work, Nov 21-27
Augusta Torrey Rd east of Tuttle Hill Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 31 - Dec. 1. Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 3 - Nov. 30. Pittsfield Carpenter Rd, north and south of Ellsworth Rd Lane closure Oct. 31 - Dec....
valleynewslive.com
Detroit Mountain set to open next week
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s time to get your skis and snowboards ready!. Detroit Mountain Recreation Area is preparing to open the slopes soon. It’s located east of Detroit Lakes, and crews are currently making snow. Staff members say a dusting of natural snow helped cool the earth and give them a head start.
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
2-story penthouse overlooking historic Ann Arbor neighborhoods listed at nearly $1.3M
ANN ARBOR – A unique two-story penthouse condo in a repurposed auto factory offers panoramic views from a perfect location in Ann Arbor. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts is perched at the highest corner of the former Eaton building and incorporates features original to the building into its interior design.
wemu.org
Striking Starbucks workers close down three Ann Arbor locations
Unionized workers are closing down three Ann Arbor Starbucks locations today as part of a work stoppage by more than a hundred stores nationwide. The unionized workers at Starbucks locations at Jackson and Zeeb, Main and Liberty. and Glencoe Crossing in Ann Arbor say they will be out protesting all day today (see press release below).
Brazilian-American restaurant coming to Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Roasted meats and an array of salads are coming soon to Briarwood Mall with the arrival of a Brazilian-American restaurant. Texas De Brazil, an authentic churrascaria, is set to open in the mall in spring 2023. The steakhouse combines Brazilian churrasco cooking with the generous portions of Texas in a family-friendly restaurant.
HometownLife.com
Livonia, Canton intersections among most dangerous in Wayne County
Drivers in Livonia should use extra caution when passing through two of the city's busiest intersections. Four of the five most dangerous intersections in Wayne County are in the Hometown Life area, according to Michigan Auto Law's recently released annual list. Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road as well as Six...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion
ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
Investigation into local hockey doctor grows after 33 additional tips received
Farmington Hills police say they have been "inundated" with calls on their tipline after a local hockey doctor was first arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.
whmi.com
Kensington Road Closure To Impact Traffic Saturday
A portion of a busy road in Brighton Township will be closed Saturday and motorists should expect to encounter major delays. Kensington Road will be closed at Buno Road starting at 7am on Saturday. The work involves pavement repairs and the project is expected to wrap up by 3pm. The...
