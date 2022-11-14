Veterans Memorial and Peace Garden dedication in Robert Lee

ROBERT LEE, Texas — The community of Robert Lee gathered in celebration of Veterans Day.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 the dedication of the Veterans Memorial and Peace Garden took place in Robert Lee. This memorial was privately funded and the dedication was closed to those in association with the memorial.

The Veteran Memorial and Peace Garden is open to the public.

The Veterans Memorial and Peace Garden in Robert Lee, Texas. CC Ashtin Wade

Two planes flew over the memorial dedication. CC Ashtin Wade

U.S. Navy Sea Cadet Corps from San Angelo presents the colors as the audience stands for the National Anthem. CC Ashtin Wade

A man stands with an American flag in his left hand while holding his hat over his chest for the National Anthem. US. Navy Sea Cadets from San Angelo stand saluting and holding flags behind the memorial. CC Ashtin Wade

A female U.S. Navy cadet salutes an Army Veteran after handing him a coin in remembrance of the dedication. CC Ashtin Wade

Two Air Force Veterans shake hands and joke during the memorial dedication. CC Ashtin Wade

A Vietnam Veteran holds his hat down to his side during a moment of silence. A U.S. Woman Army Veteran hat can be seen being held by someone else in the background. CC Ashtin Wade

A view of the Veterans Memorial and Peace Garden in Robert Lee. There are three pillars standing with the Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Army seals and names of people who had served in these branches. A K9 statue stands in front of all the armed forces, protecting the men and women who served. CC Ashtin Wade

