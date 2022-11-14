Veterans Memorial and Peace Garden dedication in Robert Lee
ROBERT LEE, Texas — The community of Robert Lee gathered in celebration of Veterans Day.
On Saturday, Nov. 12 the dedication of the Veterans Memorial and Peace Garden took place in Robert Lee. This memorial was privately funded and the dedication was closed to those in association with the memorial.
The Veteran Memorial and Peace Garden is open to the public.
