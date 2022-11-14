Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Hastings man charged in Landmark Implement fire pleads not guilty
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man charged in connection to a fire at Landmark Implement earlier this year has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, on Thursday, Mitchell Linder, 31, entered a written plea of not guilty to charges of second-degree arson and criminal mischief - more than $5,000.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island woman arrested as part of FBI elder exploitation investigation
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Grand Island woman is in custody in connection with an FBI investigation into elder financial exploitation. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 65-year-old Constance Reimers on Wednesday. She faces a conspiracy charge and a charge of committing theft by deception of more than $5,000, but authorities say more charges could be added. Both charges are Class llA felonies, which each could carry up to 20 years in prison.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted for escape/hostage incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury Thursday convicted a Grand Island man for crimes committed during a hostage standoff in March near a Grand Island hospital. After a four day trial, Tyler Manka, 28, was convicted of kidnapping, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, terroristic threats and escape as a habitual criminal. These charges are all felonies.
foxnebraska.com
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
foxnebraska.com
Osceola man charged in Hastings officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, Anthony Mattison, 33, filed a not guilty plea Tuesday to charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island woman charged after scamming people out of thousands of dollars
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island woman faces charges after she allegedly scammed multiple people out of thousands of dollars. Constance Reimers, 65, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of conspiracy to commit theft by deception and one count of theft by deception. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police searching for suspect in Sonic armed robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a second armed robbery in less than a week. GIPD said a man wearing a mask entered the Sonic Drive In on South Locust just before closing Monday at 10:19 p.m. Captain Jim Duering said the suspect, a man about...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man heading to prison for possession of meth conviction
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man has been sentenced to prison for his conviction of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 52-year-old Robert Williams to 12 years. After he completes his prison sentence, Williams will also serve eight years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man pleads not guilty on multiple felony charges
HASTINGS, Neb. -- The Osceola man accused of getting into a shootout with Hastings Police is pleading not guilty to 10 felony charges. Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. On Tuesday, Mattison entered a...
foxnebraska.com
Jury finds Manka guilty in Hall County escape case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A jury has found a Grand Island man guilty of escape after he ran away from corrections officers and took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff. Manka is guilty on 8 out of 9 counts. He was found not guilty of using a weapon in commission of burglary.
News Channel Nebraska
No active threat, student in custody as police investigate incident at Kearney High
KEARNEY, Neb. - Police say there is no active threat or lockdown as they investigate an incident at Kearney High School. According to a social media post by the Kearney Police Department, one student is in custody related to the incident. A report of a disturbance at the school was called in to police around 11:25 A.M. At noon, three police cruisers and a community service officer vehicle were on site.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug-related charge
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings was sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth-related charge on Wednesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 52-year-old Robert Williams, of Hastings, received 144 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Williams will serve eight years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
foxnebraska.com
GIPD: Scams requesting money for kidnapped children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police want people to be aware of a scam that's appearing again this year. Authorities said a scammer will call a victim to convince them that their child, or another kid, was kidnapped and request money. While caller may sound convincing, it is...
foxnebraska.com
Hastings man sentenced for meth
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in federal prison after he was found with over two dozen bags of meth. Federal officials said Robert Williams, 52, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On July 9th of 2020,...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman is facing felony charges and is accused of setting fire to a bedroom in her apartment and endangering her baby. Court records show 35-year-old Amanda Celestino is charged with first-degree arson, child abuse and criminal mischief intentional property damage. A hearing on the case is pending in Buffalo County Court.
klkntv.com
Gunman on the loose after stealing more than $1,000 from Nebraska Sonic, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is investigating after a reported robbery late Monday night. They say an unknown gunman went to the Sonic Drive-In at 2117 S. Locust St. around 10:19 p.m. The gunman then demanded money and personal property, according to police. Police said...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
foxnebraska.com
Celebration of Lights: Imperial Jewelers
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings business is celebrating 57 years of being open. Brandi McCoy, owner of Imperial Jewelers, joined us on NTV News.
Comments / 0