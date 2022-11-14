ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Raleigh's largest hot cocoa bar is highlight of new dessert pop-up

RALEIGH, N.C. — Downtown Raleigh has a new holiday dessert pop-up experience. The Dessertery cafe opens Saturday inside Kennedy Theatre at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts. The holiday-themed space includes all you can eat sweets and hot cocoa and even live entertainment on some nights. The centerpiece...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million

A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Next stop: Bahamas, inaugural RDU flight takes off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It doesn’t take a lot of convincing to get people on a flight to the Bahamas. “We always start out with sun, sand and see but I think what’s tantamount above all of that is a culture the friendliness,” Bahamasair Deputy Managing Director, Prince Storr, tells CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Crash closes part of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh

A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Happy trails: Lost sheep returned to owner in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some lost sheep are hitting the trails back home after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter Tuesday to find their owner. CBS 17 previously reported that the sheep had gone astray in the 400 block of Melbourne Street. Deputies said on Twitter...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Most lanes closed on northbound Capital Boulevard after 2-car accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Only one northbound lane is open on Capital Boulevard after a two-vehicle accident that happened just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police confirmed a car was completely engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was able to exit the vehicle before the fire started and suffered no injuries.
RALEIGH, NC
thehowler.org

Meet Maggie Kane: WHS alumna and founder of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe

Nearly seven years ago, on her 25th birthday, Wakefield High School alumna Maggie Kane anxiously sat in the waiting room at the Secretary of State office in downtown Raleigh. For Kane, months of intensive research, community outreach, fundraising and tedious paperwork all culminated in the next half an hour as she awaited the non-profit status of her big idea. What Kane didn’t realize was that in 30 minutes, she would walk out of that same office as the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café – and would forever change the lives of those experiencing poverty in the Raleigh community.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cary ranks as the safest place in NC, company says. Here’s why.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary ranks as the safest municipality in North Carolina, according to a company that conducts background checks for employers. A review of FBI crime data by GoodHire led it to rate the Wake County town as the safest place in the state. The company ranked...
CARY, NC

