FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Many Grocery Chains of Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
WRAL
Raleigh's largest hot cocoa bar is highlight of new dessert pop-up
RALEIGH, N.C. — Downtown Raleigh has a new holiday dessert pop-up experience. The Dessertery cafe opens Saturday inside Kennedy Theatre at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts. The holiday-themed space includes all you can eat sweets and hot cocoa and even live entertainment on some nights. The centerpiece...
WRAL
Car brings down power lines, closing section of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. Delays could be present for the morning commute as crews work to repair the power pole. There were no major traffic...
We checked Raleigh grocery stores for the best Thanksgiving deals. Here’s what we found
Which stores have the cheapest turkey? The best deals on sweet potatoes & cranberry sauce? Check our database of 22 items you’ll need for Thanksgiving dinner.
cbs17
Intersection at Chapel Hill Road, Hillsborough Street reopens after morning crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Hillsborough Street where a crash happened Friday morning has reopened. Officers say the crash involved one vehicle, but it is unclear what they crashed into. The closure caused heavy delays during the morning commute, according...
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
gotodestinations.com
8 Slammin’ Breakfast Spots in Raleigh, North Carolina – (With Photos)
You’re hungry. You are just not in the mood for the same ol’ same ol’ in your kitchen. Believe us, we get it. Sounds like it’s a GREAT time to hit up any of these fantastic breakfast spots in Raleigh and see what you’ve been missing all this time! Bon appetit, breakfast ranger!
'An amazing woman:' Sylvia Wiggins prepares to be grand marshal of Raleigh Christmas Parade
The 2022 grand marshal of the ABC11 Leithcars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade is Sylvia Wiggins whose been serving and giving back to the city for nearly 50 years.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million
A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
Surprise! Durham homeowner gets new roof after 5 On Your Side report
DURHAM, N.C. — A WRAL viewer got a big surprise after a 5 On Your Side report. In September, WRAL's 5 On Your Side reported the shingle manufacturer TAMKO denied warranty claims on the shingles for a Durham homeowner after roofing contractors told him the shingles were breaking down prematurely.
cbs17
Next stop: Bahamas, inaugural RDU flight takes off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It doesn’t take a lot of convincing to get people on a flight to the Bahamas. “We always start out with sun, sand and see but I think what’s tantamount above all of that is a culture the friendliness,” Bahamasair Deputy Managing Director, Prince Storr, tells CBS 17.
WRAL
Crash closes part of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh
A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines.
cbs17
Happy trails: Lost sheep returned to owner in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some lost sheep are hitting the trails back home after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter Tuesday to find their owner. CBS 17 previously reported that the sheep had gone astray in the 400 block of Melbourne Street. Deputies said on Twitter...
A third Asheville brewery is coming to the Triangle, this time to downtown Durham
The new brewery will open in the middle of Durham’s bustling drinking district.
cbs17
Most lanes closed on northbound Capital Boulevard after 2-car accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Only one northbound lane is open on Capital Boulevard after a two-vehicle accident that happened just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police confirmed a car was completely engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was able to exit the vehicle before the fire started and suffered no injuries.
thehowler.org
Meet Maggie Kane: WHS alumna and founder of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe
Nearly seven years ago, on her 25th birthday, Wakefield High School alumna Maggie Kane anxiously sat in the waiting room at the Secretary of State office in downtown Raleigh. For Kane, months of intensive research, community outreach, fundraising and tedious paperwork all culminated in the next half an hour as she awaited the non-profit status of her big idea. What Kane didn’t realize was that in 30 minutes, she would walk out of that same office as the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café – and would forever change the lives of those experiencing poverty in the Raleigh community.
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Wake County the week of Nov. 6?
A house in Raleigh that sold for $2.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 346 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $503,686. The average price per square foot was $231.
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
cbs17
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
New airline coming to RDU in mid-February: Here’s where it will fly
Raleigh-Durham International Airport is adding its fourth airline this year.
cbs17
Cary ranks as the safest place in NC, company says. Here’s why.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary ranks as the safest municipality in North Carolina, according to a company that conducts background checks for employers. A review of FBI crime data by GoodHire led it to rate the Wake County town as the safest place in the state. The company ranked...
