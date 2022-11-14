ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

NBC Sports

NHK Trophy favorites upstaged in short programs

World champions Kaori Sakamoto and Shoma Uno and three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates all surprisingly trail after the first day of NHK Trophy, the fifth of six stops on figure skating’s Grand Prix Series. Yelim Kim led the women’s short program with a clean, 72.22-point performance....
Post Register

US decathlon champ out for Paris after missed doping tests

U.S. decathlon champion Garrett Scantling will miss the Paris Olympics due to a ban imposed after he falsified an email in trying to cover up a missed doping test. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said Friday that the 29-year-old Scantling, who won national championships earlier this year, had accepted a three-year ban retroactive to June 27. It means he will miss next year's world championships and the Summer Games in 2024.
BBC

Trampoline World Championships: British teenager Comfort Yeates wins tumbling gold

British teenager Comfort Yeates won gold in the women's tumbling at her debut Trampoline World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. The 17-year-old qualified in first place and then continued to dominate in the final. Yeates scored 25.700 in her opening pass before following up with a score of 24.400 in her...
The Guardian

Howard’s heroics to ‘Dos a Cero’: US men’s World Cup campaigns ranked

The US men have been to every World Cup so far … aside from the last one, the 1938 edition, and every single one between 1950 and 1990. Some trips have been momentous occasions that propelled the sport in the US forward. Some passed by a country that ignored soccer for a generation or three. And some may bring about traumatic memories, in which case American readers may be advised to skip down to No 6 or so.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner Moved to the Harshest Type of Russian Penal Colony for Women

Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner is getting sent to a general regime prison, one of the harshest types of Russian penal colonies for women. Griner’s lawyer confirmed the transfer to People, explaining that Griner was moved into one of the 35 high-security correctional institutions for women; on Nov. 17, Reuters reported that Griner has been sent to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas, 300 miles southeast of Moscow. The U.S. State Department said they heard reports of Griner’s relocation but did not receive official word from Russian authorities. While many women in Russia are sent to low-security, mixed-gender settlement penal...
NBC Sports

15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
The Independent

World Cup: Spurs star Son Heung-min leads South Korea squad in Qatar training

South Korea captain Son Heung-min lead the team’s training in Doha, ahead of the World Cup kick-off.Squads have started to arrive in Qatar for the winter tournament, which begins on Sunday 20 November.The South Korea team also posed for a photo ahead of their first session.Led by Spurs star Son, they will play in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.Their opening fixture is against the South American side on Thursday 24 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarWorld Cup: Fans shouldn't have to choose football or beliefs, says Lionesses captainInside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Best bets and long shots for the group stage

The 2022 World Cup is almost here! That means bettors have just a few short days left to place their futures bets for which teams can advance out of the group stage and make a run in the knockout round. So which teams should you back to make a run...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
The Associated Press

German soccer boss criticizes FIFA on human rights campaigns

AL-RUWAIS, Qatar (AP) — German soccer federation president Bernd Neuendorf has criticized FIFA for its attempts to restrict national teams’ political activities when it comes to human rights. Speaking at Germany’s first news conference in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, Neuendorf said on Friday he was particularly...
judoinside.com

France takes the European team title

At the Mixed team European Championships in Mulhouse the French team have taken the European title in a full house after a faultless tournament. The French were victorious against Ukraine by 4-0, against Turkey in the semi final with 4-1 and then 4-1 against the Netherlands, France won their first European mixed team title in a Palais des Sports.
The Independent

The Rock wishes Samoa well as they prepare to face Australia in World Cup final

Surprise World Cup finalists Samoa will run out at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with an emotional message from Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson ringing in their ears as they look to topple Australia.The Rock spoke of the pride in his Samoan heritage during a powerful speech to his 348 million followers on Instagram as he urged the Pacific Island minnows to use “grit” and seize the opportunity to create a legacy.“When I think about legacy, I think about my grandfather, I think about my dad, the soul man Rocky Johnson,” he said.Movie star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has delivered an incredible speech...

