NBC Sports
NHK Trophy favorites upstaged in short programs
World champions Kaori Sakamoto and Shoma Uno and three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates all surprisingly trail after the first day of NHK Trophy, the fifth of six stops on figure skating’s Grand Prix Series. Yelim Kim led the women’s short program with a clean, 72.22-point performance....
Post Register
US decathlon champ out for Paris after missed doping tests
U.S. decathlon champion Garrett Scantling will miss the Paris Olympics due to a ban imposed after he falsified an email in trying to cover up a missed doping test. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said Friday that the 29-year-old Scantling, who won national championships earlier this year, had accepted a three-year ban retroactive to June 27. It means he will miss next year's world championships and the Summer Games in 2024.
BBC
Trampoline World Championships: British teenager Comfort Yeates wins tumbling gold
British teenager Comfort Yeates won gold in the women's tumbling at her debut Trampoline World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. The 17-year-old qualified in first place and then continued to dominate in the final. Yeates scored 25.700 in her opening pass before following up with a score of 24.400 in her...
Howard’s heroics to ‘Dos a Cero’: US men’s World Cup campaigns ranked
The US men have been to every World Cup so far … aside from the last one, the 1938 edition, and every single one between 1950 and 1990. Some trips have been momentous occasions that propelled the sport in the US forward. Some passed by a country that ignored soccer for a generation or three. And some may bring about traumatic memories, in which case American readers may be advised to skip down to No 6 or so.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
Brittney Griner Moved to the Harshest Type of Russian Penal Colony for Women
Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner is getting sent to a general regime prison, one of the harshest types of Russian penal colonies for women. Griner’s lawyer confirmed the transfer to People, explaining that Griner was moved into one of the 35 high-security correctional institutions for women; on Nov. 17, Reuters reported that Griner has been sent to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas, 300 miles southeast of Moscow. The U.S. State Department said they heard reports of Griner’s relocation but did not receive official word from Russian authorities. While many women in Russia are sent to low-security, mixed-gender settlement penal...
Suni Lee to end college gymnastics career, sets sights on 2024 Olympics
Olympian Sunisa Lee announced she is ending her college gymnastics career and returning to professional gymnastics.
U.S. Men's Soccer Team Sparks 'Outrage' Over LGBTQ Rainbow Crest
The U.S. men's soccer team is using a shield with rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ community in some places at the World Cup.
NBC Sports
15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
World Cup schedule 2022: USA and Mexico match times and TV info
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will be able
World Cup: Spurs star Son Heung-min leads South Korea squad in Qatar training
South Korea captain Son Heung-min lead the team’s training in Doha, ahead of the World Cup kick-off.Squads have started to arrive in Qatar for the winter tournament, which begins on Sunday 20 November.The South Korea team also posed for a photo ahead of their first session.Led by Spurs star Son, they will play in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.Their opening fixture is against the South American side on Thursday 24 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarWorld Cup: Fans shouldn't have to choose football or beliefs, says Lionesses captainInside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup top goal scorers all-time: Complete list of Golden Boot winners in FIFA men’s tournament history
The Golden Boot race for the competition's top scorer is set to provide a fascinating sub-plot to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo taking part in what looks set to be their final major tournament. The duo, who at 35 and 37 are both now...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Best bets and long shots for the group stage
The 2022 World Cup is almost here! That means bettors have just a few short days left to place their futures bets for which teams can advance out of the group stage and make a run in the knockout round. So which teams should you back to make a run...
Sporting News
Most goals in a World Cup game: Record for goals scored in a single match and by one player
When fans tune into the action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they want to be entertained. There's no better way to achieve that than with matches that see plenty of action and culminate in plenty of goal-scoring. Last time around at the 2018 edition in Russia, 169 goals...
‘It’s a good thing and shows progression of the sport’ - Ben Swift hails changes at British Cycling academy
Ineos Grenadier says putting academy riders in with development teams will encourage development of many skills
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
German soccer boss criticizes FIFA on human rights campaigns
AL-RUWAIS, Qatar (AP) — German soccer federation president Bernd Neuendorf has criticized FIFA for its attempts to restrict national teams’ political activities when it comes to human rights. Speaking at Germany’s first news conference in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, Neuendorf said on Friday he was particularly...
judoinside.com
France takes the European team title
At the Mixed team European Championships in Mulhouse the French team have taken the European title in a full house after a faultless tournament. The French were victorious against Ukraine by 4-0, against Turkey in the semi final with 4-1 and then 4-1 against the Netherlands, France won their first European mixed team title in a Palais des Sports.
The Rock wishes Samoa well as they prepare to face Australia in World Cup final
Surprise World Cup finalists Samoa will run out at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with an emotional message from Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson ringing in their ears as they look to topple Australia.The Rock spoke of the pride in his Samoan heritage during a powerful speech to his 348 million followers on Instagram as he urged the Pacific Island minnows to use “grit” and seize the opportunity to create a legacy.“When I think about legacy, I think about my grandfather, I think about my dad, the soul man Rocky Johnson,” he said.Movie star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has delivered an incredible speech...
Australia target double success in Rugby League World Cup finals
Men’s and women’s sides face Samoa and New Zealand respectively in back-to-back matches at Old Trafford on Saturday
