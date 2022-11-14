Read full article on original website
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately
You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul and 30 More States Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...
Three lawsuits filed over election results in New York state Senate races
A trio of lawsuits has been filed in connection with election results in New York state Senate races.
Bloomberg adviser angered that Dem arrogance, ignorance of crime cost them critical New York seats
Former Mayor Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson slammed Democrats for reckless gerrymandering and ignoring New York's crime rate, thus losing them crucial House races.
Francis Conole concedes Central NY race for Congress after failing to force recount
Democrat Francis Conole conceded the 22nd Congressional District race to Republican Brandon Williams Wednesday night after failing to gain enough absentee and affidavit votes to force an automatic recount. Conole recorded a net gain of 1,431 votes (2,896-1,465) in Onondaga County after officials finished counting absentee, affidavit and emergency ballots...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
New York judge appoints retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Organization
CNN — A New York judge appointed retired Judge Barbara Jones to serve as monitor over the Trump Organization after both the New York attorney general’s office and former President Donald Trump nominated her for the position. Judge Arthur Engoron said he spoke with Jones, who has served...
Nymag.com
New York Does Not Have a Democratic Party
The long-running open secret among New York politicos is that there is no serious, functioning statewide Democratic organization. This was as much true under Andrew Cuomo as it is under the newly elected governor, Kathy Hochul. In fact, there have been few times in modern history when the state party mattered at all as an organizing vehicle, a place to recruit candidates, or a tool to turn out the vote.
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law
Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
Nymag.com
New Yorkers Rejected the Doom and Gloom About Crime
In the end, Kathy Hochul mounted a last-minute push, rallied the Democratic base, and attracted enough votes to become New York’s first elected woman governor — a victory so impressive that different factions of the party have already begun fighting over the political spoils. The Working Families Party,...
John Mannion adds to small lead over Rebecca Shiroff with Senate race headed to hand recount
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Incumbent Sen. John Mannion added to his small lead over Rebecca Shiroff on Thursday when the Onondaga County Board of Elections factored in an additional 78 absentee votes from their 50th District race. Mannion’s unofficial lead bumped up to 41 votes out of more than 120,000 cast....
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to reinstate student debt cancellation plan
Washington — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Trump Org. CFO says he betrayed trust, denies family was involved in scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked up on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by scheming to dodge taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser and...
Rep. John Katko to give farewell address at Syracuse University
U.S. Rep. John Katko plans to give a farewell address at Syracuse University as he enters his final month representing Central New York in Congress. Katko, R-Camillus, announced in January that he would retire at the end of his fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District. He will deliver the...
Rep. John Katko and Brandon Williams meet at Capitol, agree to transition plan
Washington – Rep. John Katko and his successor, Rep.-elect Brandon Williams, agreed to a transition plan Thursday in their first face-to-face meeting at the U.S. Capitol. During a meeting over coffee at a Capitol cafeteria, Williams agreed to keep open Katko’s district office in downtown Syracuse and interview some of his constituent service staffers for jobs, according to spokespersons for both men.
NY1
Meet New York State's Teacher of the Year
Billy Green teaches high school chemistry at the A. Philip Randolph Campus High School. It’s a subject that can be intimidating, and sometimes, boring. “You teach the math part of anything chemistry, kids will shut down. So it is important to have them actively engaged. That's why I have them move around,” Green said.
U.S. urges jury to convict Oath Keepers for plotting to keep Trump in power
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A prosecutor on Friday urged jurors to convict Stewart Rhodes, founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and four associates, saying they "threw their bodies to the cause" on the day of the U.S. Capitol attack to try to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory over then-President Donald Trump.
