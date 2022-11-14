ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Strange Sightings
4d ago

Deep blue socialist state of NY.Where Constitutional rights are trampled upon. And the people are told how to live and act.

4
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately

You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Nymag.com

New York Does Not Have a Democratic Party

The long-running open secret among New York politicos is that there is no serious, functioning statewide Democratic organization. This was as much true under Andrew Cuomo as it is under the newly elected governor, Kathy Hochul. In fact, there have been few times in modern history when the state party mattered at all as an organizing vehicle, a place to recruit candidates, or a tool to turn out the vote.
NEVADA STATE
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law

Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
SYRACUSE, NY
Nymag.com

New Yorkers Rejected the Doom and Gloom About Crime

In the end, Kathy Hochul mounted a last-minute push, rallied the Democratic base, and attracted enough votes to become New York’s first elected woman governor — a victory so impressive that different factions of the party have already begun fighting over the political spoils. The Working Families Party,...
CBS New York

Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Syracuse.com

Rep. John Katko and Brandon Williams meet at Capitol, agree to transition plan

Washington – Rep. John Katko and his successor, Rep.-elect Brandon Williams, agreed to a transition plan Thursday in their first face-to-face meeting at the U.S. Capitol. During a meeting over coffee at a Capitol cafeteria, Williams agreed to keep open Katko’s district office in downtown Syracuse and interview some of his constituent service staffers for jobs, according to spokespersons for both men.
SYRACUSE, NY
NY1

Meet New York State's Teacher of the Year

Billy Green teaches high school chemistry at the A. Philip Randolph Campus High School. It’s a subject that can be intimidating, and sometimes, boring. “You teach the math part of anything chemistry, kids will shut down. So it is important to have them actively engaged. That's why I have them move around,” Green said.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
