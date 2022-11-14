ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana sees recent rise in STD cases

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the amount of people getting sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s. However, experts worry about the increasing numbers seen here. “If you want to protect yourself, the fewer sexual...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge Coroner reports shocking number of accidental overdose deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner is reporting an alarming number of accidental overdose deaths as of November 16. According to a report from Dr. William “Beau” Clark, so far this year, 243 people in the parish lost their lives to accidental overdose-related deaths, and Dr. Clark adds that even more toxicology results are pending.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: La. Dept. of Education releases K-12 school performance scores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) officials released performance scores for districts and schools Wednesday morning. The department reported school performance scores statewide were the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic at 77.1. Officials said 62.8% of Louisiana schools improved compared to 2021. “Returning our...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'

Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

“Why is LSU Not Safe” chanted during LSU campus rally

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several student-led organizations decided to hold a campus safety rally, due to the increasing amount of crime on LSU’s campus. “1-2-3-4 we won’t take this anymore, 5-6-7-8, why is LSU not safe?” are the words that dozens of LSU students chanted at the LSU Playgrounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA

