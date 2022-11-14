Read full article on original website
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
Shop from 20 varieties of poinsettias for holiday decorating at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Decorate your home for the holidays with locally grown poinsettias. Over 20 varieties of poinsettias will be on sale at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. “The Botanic Gardens evaluates poinsettia varieties developed...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STD cases
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the amount of people getting sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s. However, experts worry about the increasing numbers seen here. “If you want to protect yourself, the fewer sexual...
Governor Edwards honors Southern University students killed 50 years ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of the two Southern University students who were killed during a peaceful protest on campus 50 years ago. “Fifty years after the senseless tragedy of November 16, 1972, when officers wielding...
These Louisiana Lottery Scratch-Offs Still Have Big Prizes to Win
What Louisiana Lottery scratch-off game gives you the best chance at a big payout? We've identified the games with the most top prizes remaining.
East Baton Rouge Coroner reports shocking number of accidental overdose deaths
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner is reporting an alarming number of accidental overdose deaths as of November 16. According to a report from Dr. William “Beau” Clark, so far this year, 243 people in the parish lost their lives to accidental overdose-related deaths, and Dr. Clark adds that even more toxicology results are pending.
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
WATCH: La. Dept. of Education releases K-12 school performance scores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) officials released performance scores for districts and schools Wednesday morning. The department reported school performance scores statewide were the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic at 77.1. Officials said 62.8% of Louisiana schools improved compared to 2021. “Returning our...
The Capital One building in north Lafayette has been sold; Here's what it will become
The former Capital One branch office in north Lafayette has been sold and will be converted into an urgent care clinic and doctors office. Baton Rouge-based 4 Gals LLC, represented by investor Michael DiVicenti Jr., bought the building at 3105 Louisiana Ave. for $1.45 million from Capital One National Association, land records show.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
Authorities seeking Baton Rouge rapper linked to St. Helena Parish murder, armed robbery
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say they’re searching for a Baton Rouge rapper with ties to a murder and armed robbery that occurred in St. Helena Parish last month. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jarman K. King, also known as ‘Monkey,’ is...
Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'
Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested
The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Two people were...
“Why is LSU Not Safe” chanted during LSU campus rally
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several student-led organizations decided to hold a campus safety rally, due to the increasing amount of crime on LSU’s campus. “1-2-3-4 we won’t take this anymore, 5-6-7-8, why is LSU not safe?” are the words that dozens of LSU students chanted at the LSU Playgrounds.
