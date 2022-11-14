Read full article on original website
The Food Delivery Job Alton Brown Had In College
Chefs do not emerge from the womb knowing how to cook. It's a fact that every celeb who's wielded a knife on the Food Network started somewhere before rising to television fame. For example, Guy Fieri, a chef whose net worth amounts to $40 million, started off selling pretzels out of a cart, per Guy Fieri Foundation This helped fund his education in France. Rachel Ray, who's now worth $100 million, worked at Macy's selling food and candy. Others, like Trisha Yearwood of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," came from outside of the culinary realm from places like country music, or "nuclear energy policy" for Ina Garten, per Vox.
Why Duff Goldman Doesn't Simplify Recipes For Kids - Exclusive
Simple is not something Duff Goldman does. As head baker and owner of Charm City Cakes and star of the show "Ace of Cakes," Goldman brought to life spectacular creations combining cake decorating and engineering. Now, Goldman has entered the world of cooking education for children. In addition to his show "Duff's Happy Fun Baking Time," Goldman has published two children's books, the newest of which is "Super Good Cookies for Kids."
How Vegetarian Cooking Has Changed, According To Mary McCartney - Exclusive
Mary McCartney comes from a very famous vegetarian family. Her mother, Linda McCartney, released a vegetarian cookbook in the late 1980s and founded her own frozen meal company a few years later. Her father, the iconic musician Paul McCartney, became a vegetarian in 1975 thanks to the influence of his wife, Linda (per Vegan.com). So it is safe to say Mary McCartney has been eating vegetarian since before it was cool or even popular. After leaving home McCartney decided to stay with the vegetarian diet saying, "I realized that I had picked up enough and I enjoyed cooking enough that I knew how to do it in a way that felt satisfying. I stuck with it because I wanted to rather than feeling like I had to, which is important."
The Sheet Pan Eggs That Beat Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay is a renowned chef and tv personality who knows a thing or two when it comes to cooking. On his eponymous show, "Beat Bobby Flay," professional chefs challenge Flay to cook their signature dish, which can be savory or sweet. Even though the show has aired for 30 seasons, contestants don't win all too often. Flay's been in the business long enough to know how to create depth of flavor in all his dishes and has a wide array of culinary knowledge. His friend and mentor chef Jonathan Waxman shared that the only way a contestant could win would be to cook to their strengths and not Flay's. While he started his career cooking Southwestern cuisine, he has since opened restaurants focused on Mediterranean and Italian cuisines (per Vital Vegas). Flay often shares his tips and tricks with his fans via Food Network and his social media accounts.
Shereen Pavlides' Quickest Ways To Elevate Your Cooking - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. On Shereen Pavlides' TikTok channel, she has a saying: "Because you're fancy." It's also the tagline for her upcoming May 2023 cookbook, "Cooking With Shereen: Rockstar Dinners!" If you've ever watched Pavlides on TikTok, you'll know that she's all about cooking from scratch, but with an elevated, fancy touch.
How To Avoid Holiday Cooking Stress, According To Katie Lee Biegel - Exclusive
The winter months are stressful enough, but when you top it off with the holidays, it's a whole different ball game. Family drama and a packed kitchen can be a recipe for disaster — and maybe even a burned Thanksgiving turkey. To help combat all the holiday chaos, Food Network's Katie Lee Biegel has teamed up with Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove to introduce "kitchen therapy." (Why we haven't thought of that concept before, we have no idea.)
Bobby Flay Says To 'Slather' His Date-Lime Butter On Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes have a lot going for them. The orange-fleshed spuds are rich in fiber, as well as a whole spate of vitamins and minerals like eye-enriching beta carotene. All this put together makes them nutritional superstars, adept at improving digestion, and limiting inflammation, and they even could have cancer-preventing qualities, says Medical News Today.
