When is ‘Disenchanted’ coming to Disney+? Here’s how to watch the ‘Enchanted’ sequel

The cast of “Enchanted” is coming back on screen 15 years after the original movie came out in 2007. If you were a fan of the original movie, you’ll be happy to know that the sequel is coming to Disney+ on Friday, November 18 (11/18/2022). Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel are all reprising their original roles for a sequel that kept fans waiting more than a decade.
