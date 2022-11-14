Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch ‘A Country Christmas Harmony”: Time, TV channel, live stream
Lifetime’s newest Christmas movie is one that you won’t want to miss. “A Country Christmas Harmony” airs on Friday, November 18 (11/18/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. A live stream of the movie can be found on Philo, Sling, and other live-streaming services listed below. According to the...
When is ‘Disenchanted’ coming to Disney+? Here’s how to watch the ‘Enchanted’ sequel
The cast of “Enchanted” is coming back on screen 15 years after the original movie came out in 2007. If you were a fan of the original movie, you’ll be happy to know that the sequel is coming to Disney+ on Friday, November 18 (11/18/2022). Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel are all reprising their original roles for a sequel that kept fans waiting more than a decade.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0