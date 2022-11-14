Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Employers Are Planning Pay Increases of 4.6% in 2023, Slightly Above This Year's 4.2%, Study Shows
A new forecast shows companies are planning 4.6% salary increases in 2023, up from a mid-year estimate of 4.1%. The latest inflation reading showed a 7.7% rise in prices in October from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve has raised a key interest rate six times this year in an...
NBC Los Angeles
Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini
Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Rise Friday as Worries Over Higher Fed Rates Simmer
U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates would go higher still, after recent economic data had given investors hope about inflation easing. On Friday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury traded 4 basis points higher at 3.819%. The 30-year Treasury yield was...
NBC Los Angeles
Bahamas Regulators Confirm They're Holding Some of FTX's Assets
Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
NBC Los Angeles
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy
Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
NBC Los Angeles
Never Seen ‘Such a Complete Failure' of Corporate Controls, Says New FTX CEO Who Also Oversaw Enron Bankruptcy
Newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray III scorched Sam Bankman-Fried for a total absence of trustworthy data and lack of financial safeguards. Ray, who led the restructuring of Enron, said that FTX lacked adequate human resources, cybersecurity, accounting and auditing teams. Ray disclosed that he had no confidence in the...
NBC Los Angeles
Average 401(K) Balances Plunged 23% Year-Over-Year Due to Market Volatility, Fidelity Says
Retirement account balances sank for the third quarter in a row, according to Fidelity's analysis. Despite wild market swings, most savers kept their contribution rate steady, Fidelity also found. Months of market swings have taken a heavy toll on retirement savers. The average 401(k) balance sank for the third consecutive...
NBC Los Angeles
Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Amid Economic Uncertainty
Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns regarding its future, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. This is developing news. Check back for additional updates.
NBC Los Angeles
Kohl's Pulls Full-Year Outlook, Citing Retail Volatility and Economic Headwinds
Kohl's withdrew its guidance for the year, citing a volatile retail environment and economic pressures. The retailer said earlier this month that CEO Michelle Gass would step down in December. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors as its sales have declined. Kohl's on Thursday withdrew its full-year outlook,...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Live Nation, Gap, Ross Stores, Palo Alto and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Gap – The retailer popped 10% after beating Wall Street's estimates for revenue. Gap also also gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. Palo Alto Networks – Shares of the cybersecurity provider added 6.5% after beating expectations for revenue...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ross Stores — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Foot Locker, JD.com, Gap and Others
JD.com (JD) – The China-based e-commerce company reported better-than-expected quarterly results as Covid-related lockdowns in China prompted more consumers to shop online. JD.com shares jumped 5.2% in premarket trading. Gap (GPS) – Gap shares rallied 5.1% in premarket trading after an unexpected return to profitability and better-than-expected sales. The...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. While the Federal Reserve has indicated it would raise interest rates by smaller increments, officials at the central bank have been firm in their insistence that there's still a long way to go to put inflation in check. That's been a wet blanket for stocks this week. The latest comments to weigh on the market came from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. "Thus far, the change in the monetary policy stance appears to have had only limited effects on observed inflation, but market pricing suggests disinflation is expected in 2023," Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee, said Thursday. Stocks, in turn, slumped. Boston Fed President Susan Collins is slated to speak Friday. Read live market updates here.
Economic index flashes major recession warning sign
The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators index fell for the eighth consecutive month, signaling that a recession is looming on the horizon in the U.S.
NBC Los Angeles
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival
BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
NBC Los Angeles
‘Indiscriminate Use of Hydrogen' Could Slow the Energy Transition, Report Says
"Indiscriminate use of hydrogen" could, the International Renewable Energy Agency says, "slow down the energy transition." The energy transition can broadly be seen as a shift away from fossil fuels to a system dominated by renewables. Over the past few years, major economies and businesses have looked to tap into...
NBC Los Angeles
Rent Growth Slows to the Lowest Level in 18 Months
Rents are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains are shrinking, as landlords lose pricing power in the face of inflation. Rents in October rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, the slowest annual increase in 18 months, according to Realtor.com. The majority of landlords still said...
NBC Los Angeles
UK Government Announces Budget; Country Faces Largest Fall in Living Standards Since Records Began
This is CNBC's live coverage of U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt's Autumn fiscal statement. U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt delivered his Autumn Statement on Thursday, announcing a slew of tax rises and spending cuts as he attempts to plug a substantial hole in the country's public finances. He unveiled a...
October’s Retail Sales Growth Left Fashion Out in the Cold
U.S. consumers were out spending in October, and while retail trade sales saw a bump in purchases, shoppers weren’t buying as much at apparel and accessories retailers or at department stores. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3 percent in October to $694.5 billion, seasonally adjusted, from the previous month, representing the biggest gain since February. Retail trade sales rose 1.2 percent from September 2022. But sales at apparel and accessories stores were essentially flat at $26.391 billion in October from $26.396 billion in September. Sales at department stores fell 2 percent to $11.31 billion from $11.55 billion. Sales at furniture and home...
NBC Los Angeles
Ray Dalio Says None of China's New Leadership Team Appear to Be ‘Extremists'
American billionaire Ray Dalio laid out his outlook for China's economy and government policy in a Nov. 16 post on LinkedIn. Regarding the new leadership team, "the people being added are loyal strongmen who appear to be capable and have demonstrated track records of being willing to do the unpopular things," Dalio said.
