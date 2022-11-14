Jennifer Aniston revealed her father, John Aniston, passed away a few days ago, and she went on to share a sweet tribute via social media. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣⁣Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️," she captioned a slew of snapshots via Instagram on Monday, November 14.

4 DAYS AGO