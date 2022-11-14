ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Who Are Jennifer Aniston's Half Siblings? All About John Melick III and Alexander Aniston

Here's everything to know about Jennifer Aniston's two half-siblings, shared with late parents Nancy Dow and John Aniston Meet Jennifer Aniston's siblings. The Friends actress has two half-brothers, John Melick III and Alexander "AJ" Aniston. Jennifer's late mom, Nancy Dow, welcomed John III during her first marriage to Jack Melick in 1959. Her dad, John Aniston — whose death was recently announced on Nov. 11 at age 89 — welcomed AJ during his second marriage to Sherry Rooney in 1989. Over the years, the actress has rarely been...
Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want Matthew Perry to Discuss Her Relationship With Brad Pitt? The Morning Show Star Will Allegedly Be Disappointed With Her Friends Co-star if He Breaks Their Philosophy

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are close friends. In fact, the latter credited the former for calling him out over his alcohol addiction. During his promotional interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Perry also seemingly revealed that he had a crush on his co-star. As of writing, Matthew...
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Father John Aniston Died 'Without Pain': 'I'll Love You Till The End Of Time'

Jennifer Aniston revealed her father, John Aniston, passed away a few days ago, and she went on to share a sweet tribute via social media. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣⁣Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️," she captioned a slew of snapshots via Instagram on Monday, November 14.
Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source

Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Honor The Late John Aniston On-Air

Actor John Aniston had quite a career in television spanning all the way back to the '60s with appearances in such shows as "Combat!," "Accidental Family," and "Mission: Impossible." Soap stardom came for Aniston when he brought the treacherous Victor Kiriakis to life on "Days of Our Lives," in 1985, with the actor going on to become the ultimate villain that fans loved to hate. The character softened in his later years, but would still stop at nothing to protect his loved ones, per Fame 10.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star John Aniston

Iconic soap opera star John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his work on "Days of Our Lives," where he debuted as Victor Kiriakis in 1985. As People notes, Aniston continued to work on the Peacock sudser until his death. In fact, the actor was featured in the Friday, November 11 episode. During Aniston's extensive career, he also enjoyed roles on high-profile television shows such as "Mad Men," "Cold Case," "Gilmore Girls," and "The West Wing," among many others (via IMDb).
Jennifer Aniston Mourns Dad John After His Death At 89: ‘Love You Till The End Of Time’

John Aniston died at age 89 on Thursday, November 11. His daughter Jennifer Aniston mourned his loss with a series of photos of the two of them over the years on her Instagram on Monday, November 14. Jen paid tribute to her “Sweet papa” with a touching caption. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain,” she wrote.

