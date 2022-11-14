Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Physics study shows that sheep flocks alternate their leader and achieve collective intelligence
The collective motion of animals in a group is a fascinating topic of research for many scientists. Understanding these collective behaviors can sometimes inspire the development of strategies for promoting positive social change, as well as technologies that emulate nature. Many studies describe flocking behavior as a self-organized process, with...
Phys.org
Researchers unlock light-matter interactions on sub-nanometer scales, leading to 'picophotonics'
Researchers at Purdue University have discovered new waves with picometer-scale spatial variations of electromagnetic fields that can propagate in semiconductors like silicon. The research team, led by Dr. Zubin Jacob, Elmore Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Department of Physics and Astronomy, published their findings in Physical Review Applied in a paper titled "Picophotonics: Anomalous Atomistic Waves in Silicon."
Phys.org
Researchers turn asphaltene into graphene for composites
Asphaltenes, a byproduct of crude oil production, are a waste material with potential. Rice University scientists are determined to find it by converting the carbon-rich resource into useful graphene. Muhammad Rahman, an assistant research professor of materials science and nanoengineering, is employing Rice's unique flash Joule heating process to convert...
Phys.org
New technique accurately measures how 2D materials expand when heated
Two-dimensional materials, which consist of just a single layer of atoms, can be packed together more densely than conventional materials, so they could be used to make transistors, solar cells, LEDs, and other devices that run faster and perform better. One issue holding back these next-generation electronics is the heat...
Phys.org
A new optical inversion strategy for unscrambling light propagation through multimode optical fibers
Multimode optical fibers (MMFs) are hair-thin strands of glass that are ubiquitous in light-guiding applications. Their development has gone hand-in-hand with the huge growth in rapid transmission of information across the world. The tiny footprint of MMFs also makes them interesting candidates for next generation micro-endoscopes, to deliver optical microscopy...
Phys.org
Study shows hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are being released by melting glaciers
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions across Europe, the U.K. and Canada has found that hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are currently being released annually into the environment by melting glaciers in the northern latitudes. In their paper published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, the group describes sampling glacial runoff from multiple sites in Europe, North America and Greenland.
Phys.org
Racial bias in white children linked to beliefs about the causes of inequality, new study finds
White children who are exposed to larger racial inequalities in their daily lives and who see those inequalities as due to intrinsic differences between people are more likely to hold racial biases in their perceptions of Black children. By contrast, White children with the same levels of inequality exposure and who see external factors as forces driving inequality are less likely to show these same biases.
Phys.org
Silver nanoparticles inhibit four pathogens causing kiwifruit post-harvest rot
Kiwifruit is popular with consumers due to its unique flavor and high concentration of vitamin C, minerals, and other nutrients. As demand grows and the kiwifruit producing area in China expands, post-harvest rot diseases become more severe, with the average infected rate reaching 30%–50%, causing more than 100,000 tons of fruit losses per year, which seriously limits the industry's healthy development.
Phys.org
Study of ray-finned fishes that survived mass extinction event overturns previous assumptions on species diversification
Ray-finned fish, now the most diverse group of backboned animals, were not as hard hit by a mass extinction event 360 million years ago as scientists previously thought. The extinction event that ended the Devonian period corresponds to a major change in the kinds of fishes populating ancient seas and lakes. Ray-finned fishes, the staple of the aquarium and dinner table, were uncommon before this major crisis, and their success had been linked to new opportunities in the aftermath of the extinction.
Phys.org
Scientists use carbon to detect a new nitrogen source in the open ocean
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and UC Santa Cruz scientists have detected a previously hypothesized class of nitrogen fixation in the surface ocean. Nitrogen scarcity limits the growth of ocean phytoplankton, a globally important carbon sink and the base of the marine food web. Nitrogen that can be used by phytoplankton generally has a very low concentration in the sunlit layer of the open ocean, but the two primary sources of new nitrogen in the surface oceans are nitrate coming up from the deep, and biological nitrogen "fixation" of N2 gas from the atmosphere by some cyanobacteria.
Phys.org
Researchers develop a novel integration scheme for efficient coupling between III-V and silicon
Researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has recently developed a novel integration scheme for efficient coupling between III-V compound semiconductor devices and silicon components on silicon photonics (Si-photonics) platform by selective direct epitaxy, unlocking the potential of integrating energy-efficient photonics with cost-effective electronics, as well as enabling the next generation telecommunications with low cost, high speed and large capacity.
Phys.org
FDA-approved cholesterol medicine may help prevent antibiotic resistance
Antimicrobial resistance, including bacteria that have evolved to defy antibiotics, is one of the top 10 global public health threats humanity faces, according to the World Health Organization. A Penn State-led multidisciplinary collaboration may have found a solution in cholestyramine, an oral drug already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce cholesterol levels and remove bile acids associated with liver diseases.
Phys.org
Why some feces float and others sink
A team of researchers at the Mayo Clinic has solved the mystery of why some people find their bowel movements floating while others find theirs sinking to the bottom of the toilet bowl. In their paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, the group describes their accidental discovery of the answer.
Phys.org
Fruit flies use corrective movements to maintain stability after injury
Fruit flies can quickly compensate for catastrophic wing injuries, researchers found, maintaining the same stability after losing up to 40% of a wing. This finding could inform the design of versatile robots, which face the similar challenge of having to quickly adapt to mishaps in the field. The Penn State-led...
Phys.org
Worldwide dataset captures Earth in finest ever detail
A global open-source dataset of high-resolution images of Earth—the most extensive and detailed of its kind—has been developed by experts led by UCL with data from the European Space Agency (ESA). The free dataset, WorldStrat, will be presented at the NeurIPS 2022 conference in New Orleans. It includes...
Phys.org
Turning wastewater into fertilizer is feasible and could make agriculture more sustainable
The wastewater draining from massive pools of sewage sludge has the potential to play a role in more sustainable agriculture, according to environmental engineering researchers at Drexel University. A new study, looking at a process of removing ammonia from wastewater and converting it into fertilizer, suggests that it's not only...
Phys.org
How well do state-of-the-art climate models simulate sea level?
According to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the global mean sea level has risen faster since 1900 than over any preceding century in the last 3000 years. This makes hundreds of coastal cities and millions of people vulnerable to a threat of higher water levels.
Phys.org
Webb Space Telescope reveals birth of galaxies, how universe became transparent
The earliest galaxies were cosmic fireballs converting gas into stars at breathtaking speeds across their full extent, reports a UCLA-led study to be published in a special issue of The Astrophysical Journal. The research, based on data from the James Webb Space Telescope, is the first study of the shape...
Phys.org
Citizen science-led expedition retraces the journey of Charles Darwin
Biologist Eduardo Sampaio researched octopuses off Cape Verde. He participated in a Citizen Science-led expedition that retraced the journey of Charles Darwin. "If Charles Darwin had had the opportunity to dive off the Cape Verde Islands, he would have been completely thrilled," Eduardo Sampaio is convinced, because Darwin would have seen a fascinating, species-rich landscape. But he lacked the diving equipment. Thus, in his notes The Voyage of the Beagle, Darwin described Cape Verde as a barren landscape.
Phys.org
How Webb's NIRSpec instrument opened up 200 windows to our origins
Astronomy is driven by big questions, and they don't come much bigger than wondering how the first stars and galaxies began to form—eventually giving rise to our own existence. The answers lie buried in the far distant universe, so distant that the light traveled billions of years to reach...
Comments / 0