ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Shooting in Chollas View leads to standoff

By Jermaine Ong, Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jO4Ut_0jADUsNv00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police have two people in custody after a deadly shooting in the Cholla's View neighborhood Monday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., San Diego Police were called to the 700 block of 44th Street, near F Street, in response to a reported shooting.

Officers say they thought the suspect barricaded himself in the home after, but after several hours of SWAT officers surrounding the home, no one was inside.

Several witnesses told ABC 10News that an apparent argument between neighbors led to the gunfire.

ABC 10News learned one person was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital.

San Diego Police confirmed the victim passed away.

Responding officers combed the neighborhood and surrounded one home during the search for the suspected shooter.

A man believed to be involved in the shooting was holed up in the home for several hours, but when SWAT officers finally entered the residence, the man was nowhere to be found.

Around 12:20 p.m., the suspect was found in a parking lot on the 5000 block of Balboa Avenue and was arrested. He's been identified as Eugene Martinez, 49. Martinez was booked into jail for one count of murder.

"In addition, a 51-year-old Hispanic female was detained with Martinez. Detectives are working to clarify her role in this incident," police said.

Due to police activity, nearby classes at America’s Finest Charter School were canceled.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

REPORTED SUICIDE IN SPRING VALLEY SUSPECTED TO BE HOMICIDE

November 14, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of Mario Munguia, 21, in Spring Valley. On November 7 shortly after 3:30 p.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Patrol Station received a call reporting an attempted suicide in an apartment in the 3700 block of Fairway Drive, Spring Valley. Deputies found Munguia dead with an apparent gunshot wound in his upper torso.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy