Shooting in Chollas View leads to standoff

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police have two people in custody after a deadly shooting in the Cholla's View neighborhood Monday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., San Diego Police were called to the 700 block of 44th Street, near F Street, in response to a reported shooting.

Officers say they thought the suspect barricaded himself in the home after, but after several hours of SWAT officers surrounding the home, no one was inside.

Several witnesses told ABC 10News that an apparent argument between neighbors led to the gunfire.

ABC 10News learned one person was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital.

San Diego Police confirmed the victim passed away.

Responding officers combed the neighborhood and surrounded one home during the search for the suspected shooter.

A man believed to be involved in the shooting was holed up in the home for several hours, but when SWAT officers finally entered the residence, the man was nowhere to be found.

Around 12:20 p.m., the suspect was found in a parking lot on the 5000 block of Balboa Avenue and was arrested. He's been identified as Eugene Martinez, 49. Martinez was booked into jail for one count of murder.

"In addition, a 51-year-old Hispanic female was detained with Martinez. Detectives are working to clarify her role in this incident," police said.

Due to police activity, nearby classes at America’s Finest Charter School were canceled.