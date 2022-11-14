ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In photos: Soul Train Awards: Morris Day performs, stars walk the blue carpet

The 2022 Soul Train Awards took place on Sunday at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Legend award honorees Morris Day & The Time performed onstage along with Lady of Soul honorees Xscape. Deon Cole served as host of the ceremony, which will air on BET, BET HER, Logo, MTV2 and VH1 on November 26, 2022. Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead all artists with seven nominations each, followed by Ari Lennox with six.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Morris Day performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on November 13, 2022.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Morris Day & the Time performing together.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Kandi Burruss (L) and Tamika Scott of Xscape.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Host Deon Cole speaks during the event.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Chante Moore.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Nominee Ari Lennox.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

J. Valentine.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Paige Hurd (L) and Muni Long perform together.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Tank.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Singer Q.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Singer SiR.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Presenter J.B. Smoove.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Cole walks the blue carpet.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Left to right, Jerome Benton and Morris Day of Morris Day & The Time and Lorena Day. The group was honored with the Legend award.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Left to right, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle Harris and LaTocha Scott of Xscape. The group was honored with the Lady of Soul award.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Lennox, who received six nominations.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Album of the Year nominee Tank.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist nominee Lucky Daye.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Best New Artist nominee Long.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Best Collaboration nominee Queen Naija.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Valentine.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Performer and Best New Artist nominee Coco Jones.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Best New Artist nominee Dixson.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Moore.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Performer SiR.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Presenters Michelle Mitchenor (L) and Mark Tallman.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Letoya Luckett.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Novi Brown.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Soul Cypher performer Alex Vaughn.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Soul Cypher performer Durand Bernarr.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Porscha Coleman.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Luenell.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Q Marsden (L) and Nami Wilson.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Jermaine Dupri.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Louis Carr.

