In photos: Soul Train Awards: Morris Day performs, stars walk the blue carpet

The 2022 Soul Train Awards took place on Sunday at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Legend award honorees Morris Day & The Time performed onstage along with Lady of Soul honorees Xscape. Deon Cole served as host of the ceremony, which will air on BET, BET HER, Logo, MTV2 and VH1 on November 26, 2022. Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead all artists with seven nominations each, followed by Ari Lennox with six.

Morris Day performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on November 13, 2022.

Morris Day & the Time performing together.

Kandi Burruss (L) and Tamika Scott of Xscape.

Host Deon Cole speaks during the event.

Chante Moore.

Nominee Ari Lennox.

J. Valentine.

Paige Hurd (L) and Muni Long perform together.

Tank.

Singer Q.

Singer SiR.

Presenter J.B. Smoove.

Cole walks the blue carpet.

Left to right, Jerome Benton and Morris Day of Morris Day & The Time and Lorena Day. The group was honored with the Legend award.

Left to right, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle Harris and LaTocha Scott of Xscape. The group was honored with the Lady of Soul award.

Lennox, who received six nominations.

Album of the Year nominee Tank.

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist nominee Lucky Daye.

Best New Artist nominee Long.

Best Collaboration nominee Queen Naija.

Valentine.

Performer and Best New Artist nominee Coco Jones.

Best New Artist nominee Dixson.

Moore.

Performer SiR.

Presenters Michelle Mitchenor (L) and Mark Tallman.

Letoya Luckett.

Novi Brown.

Soul Cypher performer Alex Vaughn.

Soul Cypher performer Durand Bernarr.

Porscha Coleman.

Luenell.

Q Marsden (L) and Nami Wilson.

Jermaine Dupri.

Louis Carr.