New Jersey State

94.3 The Point

Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions

And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Good News! New Jersey Ranks as 5th Healthiest State in America

First, let me say if you are considering doing anything that affects your health consult your physician first to see how they stand on any lifestyle changes. For me being healthy means a few things. Getting good sleep, eating healthy food, and getting exercise. Sleep has always been a tough challenge because of the weird hours we keep, but sleep is a key factor so before your think being healthy is going out and buying a weight bench, just focus on getting a good night's rest and the rest will fall into place. So set up a schedule and get the rest you need to keep your body and mind at 100%.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands

If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach

We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

These Are The Richest Women In New Jersey

We talk quite a bit about financial well-being, especially since we are still dealing with the financial ramifications of COVID. It seems everyone is low on money, but there are some who have more than they can spend. We hear a lot about rich men, but what about the ladies?...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
