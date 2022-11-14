Read full article on original website
15 Things To Prepare For To Get Through A New Jersey Winter
Winter is coming, and I don't know about you but I'm dreading it. The fun and sun of summer have come to an end, and while we are still in the midst of fall, you can just feel winter on the horizon. Especially in the mornings when it feels like...
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Foodie Restaurant
We are the undisputed champions of food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question that. We love to hear about the Garden State's best, and when foodies are crowning a restaurant, we all want to hear more. New Jersey is home to some of the most...
Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions
And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
This Is New Jersey’s Weirdest Favorite Thanksgiving Food
It's not often you hear the words weird and Thanksgiving in the same sentence, but we're about to shatter that habit. We're going to tell you the weirdest Thanksgiving favorite in New Jersey. The determination of the weirdest favorite for Thanksgiving here in the Garden State was made by the...
Leonid meteor shower – how to see it in New Jersey
If you bundle up and step outside late tonight, you could be treated to quite a show in the heavens. The earth is about to pass through the debris tail from comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, triggering what is known as the Leonid meteor shower. It's one of the biggest and brightest meteor...
New Jersey’s Cheeseburger Champion Has Been Announced
When you are in the mood for a good cheeseburger, that is exactly what you want. A really good cheeseburger. Now, according to a major food website, the best cheeseburger in the whole state has been revealed. It's pretty likely that when you think burgers, your first thought may go...
Study Says New Jersey Is Not Nearly As Smart As We Think
We wake up each and every morning in the Garden State, and one thing we feel confident about is that we're a pretty smart bunch. It turns out that a recent report does not back us in that belief. There are so many difficult things the average New Jersey resident...
Good News! New Jersey Ranks as 5th Healthiest State in America
First, let me say if you are considering doing anything that affects your health consult your physician first to see how they stand on any lifestyle changes. For me being healthy means a few things. Getting good sleep, eating healthy food, and getting exercise. Sleep has always been a tough challenge because of the weird hours we keep, but sleep is a key factor so before your think being healthy is going out and buying a weight bench, just focus on getting a good night's rest and the rest will fall into place. So set up a schedule and get the rest you need to keep your body and mind at 100%.
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach
We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
Holiday burglaries spike more in NJ than any other state, study says
Using data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the home services marketplace Porch found burglaries are 59% higher in December in New Jersey than the average of the other 11 months of the year. Not only that, the 2022 America's Holiday Burglary Hotspots study said, but the Garden State's December...
NJ weather: The calendar says November, the forecast January-ish
New Jersey's big weather headline over the next several days is very clear: Unseasonably cold temperatures. Thursday is also the first of five days in a row that New Jersey will fall into the "breezy" category, adding an extra bite to the cold air. Meanwhile, residents of western New York...
The 10 deadliest stretches of road in New Jersey, according to new report
Over the course of three years, nearly 1,600 crashes on New Jersey's roads resulted in at least one fatality. Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, MoneyGeek has come up with a list of the deadliest stretches of road in the Garden State from 2018 through 2020, ranked by their count of fatal crashes.
Cheaper to eat out! 8 recommendations for Thanksgiving restaurants in NJ
It's getting more and more expensive to give thanks this year. Prices are up 12% higher than they were a year ago. According to a survey by Personal Capital, 1 in 4 Americans plan to skip Thanksgiving as inflation hits the holidays. If you don't want to go to that extreme, it may actually be cheaper to eat out this Thanksgiving.
The Fantastic “Night Forms” Art Show at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey
Words like fantastic, awesome, fabulous, amazing, outstanding, etc are just some of the words I would use for the upcoming art exhibit at Grounds For Sculpture in Mercer County, New Jersey. I might even use those same words to describe Grounds For Sculpture which is a unique art museum with...
NJ congressman slams Ticketmaster as ‘Anti-hero’ after Taylor Swift meltdown
If you ask one of New Jersey’s congressmen, that Taylor Swift lyric sums up Ticketmaster’s massive ticket meltdown this week — while the ticket retailer has pointed a finger at automated bots used by scalpers. U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. 9th District, riffed on some other lyrics...
Study Reveals Fattest And Most Fit States, This Is Where New Jersey Ranks
We love our food here in Jersey. Why wouldn’t we? We are the land of carbs with the best pizza in America. I’m not just saying that, we were crowned as having the best pizza in the U.S.A. It's easy to pack on the pounds here when your nonna yells “Mangia!” at every Sunday dinner. So how are we really doing in New Jersey weightwise?
These Are The Richest Women In New Jersey
We talk quite a bit about financial well-being, especially since we are still dealing with the financial ramifications of COVID. It seems everyone is low on money, but there are some who have more than they can spend. We hear a lot about rich men, but what about the ladies?...
