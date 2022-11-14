BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week announced that the Consumer Protection Division along with 39 other attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. The settlement – the largest amount paid to state attorneys general in a privacy investigation – also contains injunctive terms that will require Google to make it easier for consumers to manage their privacy settings when using Google products. Maryland’s share of the settlement is $8.6 million.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO