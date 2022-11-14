Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
MilliporeSigma expanding biosafety testing in Maryland, adding 500 new jobs
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that MilliporeSigma, an international biosciences company, is growing its presence in Maryland with a $286 million investment in Montgomery County to expand its biosafety testing capacity. The company, known locally as BioReliance Corporation, currently has five locations in Rockville and is planning...
Attorney General Frosh reaches settlement with Google over location tracking practices
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week announced that the Consumer Protection Division along with 39 other attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. The settlement – the largest amount paid to state attorneys general in a privacy investigation – also contains injunctive terms that will require Google to make it easier for consumers to manage their privacy settings when using Google products. Maryland’s share of the settlement is $8.6 million.
Maryland unemployment rate increases to 4.5 percent in October
BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released Maryland state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs decreased by 10,500 and the unemployment rate increased to 4.5% in October. Sectors that experienced jobs growth include: Financial...
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to retire, Lt. Colonel Roland Butler named Acting Superintendent
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
