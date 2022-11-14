ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Is something wrong with Josh Allen beyond his elbow injury?

By Ryan Gilbert
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DnjZZ_0jADUSd900

Josh Allen was questionable to play all week due to an elbow injury, but the quarterback suited up under center for the Bills on Sunday afternoon.

It turns out that may have done more harm than good as a wild back-and-forth finish resulted in more questions than answers surrounding the Buffalo quarterback.

Allen threw for 330 yards and a touchdown and ran for 84 yards on top of that. However, his three turnovers – including a fumbled snap late in the game and a game-ending interception in overtime – overshadow all of that.

Andrew Fillipponi of the Audacy Original Podcast “ 1st & Pod ” talked about how Allen looked against the Vikings and if it’s time to worry about the quarterback.

“Josh Allen’s turnovers – he’s gone from MVP to ‘Is there something wrong with Josh Allen?’ in a very short amount of time,” Fillipponi said (5:37 in player above). “Not just the physical with the UCL, the elbow that – is it a Tommy John situation? Is it just going to get better? Is it not going to get worse? But the psychological component of things.”

The Bills silenced some critics early in the season with blowout wins against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. They then lost to the Dolphins in Miami, but bounced back with four straight wins – including in Kansas City.

However, Buffalo has since lost two straight games to drop to 6-3 on the season.

“They’ve been the favorites all year, but this, to me, there seems to be for Josh Allen a knowledge or a knowingness that he has to do way too much in order for the Bills to win,” Fillipponi continued. “On paper, they’re supposed to be the most complete team. They can’t run the ball unless he’s doing it. After Stefon Diggs, Davis is up and down, not always reliable. Tight end play inconsistent. They’ve got a million running backs, they can’t pick one that they really want to go with.

But it’s not just the players on the field, according to Fillipponi.

“I don’t think McDermott has come through in all the game management situations,” he said. “And the defense. The 96-yard drive by the Jets at the end of the game that ends in the field goal to win it.”

Despite all of that, it comes back to Allen. The MVP candidate hasn’t looked the same in recent weeks, especially late in Sunday’s loss to Minnesota.

“The number one thing is Josh Allen from their perspective. What’s going on with the guy to fumble the ball, the muffed snap like that was just insane,” Fillipponi said. “That’s a game you got to win 99% of the time.”

After the defense came up big to stop the Vikings on 4th & goal, Allen fumbled the snap to give the Vikings a 30-27 lead in the final minute. Buffalo was able to force overtime, but an Allen interception ended the game after the Vikings kicked a field goal on the opening drive.

The Bills will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses when they host the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Gus Edwards (hamstring) returns to Ravens practice Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. Edwards had been inactive since injuring his hamstring in Week 8, but he is back in action coming out of the Ravens' bye week. The Ravens may limit Edwards' workload at first, but his return is a downgrade for Kenyan Drake moving forward. Baltimore is facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and they are favored by nearly two touchdowns, setting up a run-heavy game script for Lamar Jackson and the backfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox Weather

Buffalo Bills' Highmark Stadium is open to Mother Nature with little protection from impending snowstorm

It's no secret that when lake-effect snow hits Buffalo, Highmark Stadium gets hit too. The Buffalo Bills stadium design provides little protection from the elements – both snow and cold. It is these risks that likely weighed heavily on the NFL to move Sunday's big game out of Buffalo to Detroit.The team said due to public safety concerns the match with the Cleveland Browns will be moved to Ford Field in lower Michigan, where less snow will be falling.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jerry Jeudy (ankle) could play for Broncos on Sunday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) "has a chance" to play in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Jeudy was carted off in Week 10 with an ankle injury, but he apparently might be able to suit up for a plus matchup versus the Raiders. His practice participation this week will be a strong indicator for his status on Sunday. Kendall Hinton will likely be the Broncos' No. 2 receiver if Jeudy is ruled out and there will be more targets for Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Ryan Tannehill hits Treylon Burks with dime for 43 yards

We’ve seen drips and drabs of what we expected out of Treylon Burks when the Tennessee Titans drafted him in the 2022 NFL draft, but we finally got a full dose in Week 11. On the Titans’ first drive of the game, and with the team facing a third-and-7, offensive coordinator Todd Downing dialed up a deep ball to Burks, who caught an absolute dime from quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a 43-yard gain.
NASHVILLE, TN
NJ.com

Jets re-sign free-agent offensive lineman, report says

The New York Jets are getting a house call from an old friend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The Doctor is in: The #Jets are signing FA OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout on Monday, source said. Duvernay-Tardif finished a portion of his medical residency in Canada recently, liked his time with NYJ in 2021 and now is back.”
numberfire.com

Eagles' A.J. Brown dismisses ankle injury

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said he will be fine after rolling his ankle during Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders. Brown came up limping in the first quarter and briefly left the game, but he returned for the next drive and didn't appear hobbled for the rest of the contest. This will be something to keep an eye on leading into Sunday's Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown finished Monday night with just 1 catch on 4 targets for 7 yards.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy