KSAT 12
Poll: Should San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry resign after his arrest?
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is currently facing charges for failure to stop and give information after a crash on Nov. 6. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department have said they also plan to file an additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated. The...
San Antonio tackling illegal dumping by funding more cleanup crews
SAN ANTONIO — While illegal dumping remains an ongoing problem across San Antonio, the city is allocating funds toward creating an additional crew for helping cleanup communities. “Illegal dumping is not only a nuisance, it’s a danger to the public,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “A city the...
KENS 5
DPS reports provides more details about Councilman Clayton Perry's alleged involvement in hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO — The full crash report with details about the hit-and-run incident allegedly caused by District 10 City Council representative Clayton Perry has now been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department had released a preliminary version of the Nov....
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Tuesday. The crash happened on Rigsby in Bermuda at around 9:02 p.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler vehicle struck the man, and was found unresponsive on the roadway.
1 Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred along Interstate 35 South and N. Frio Street just before 3 a.m. According to the deputies, they were trying to pull over the victim’s car. The suspects then tried to evade arrest by speeding away.
fox38corpuschristi.com
'Josh wants to be here': UCISD has new Interim Police Chief a month after suspending force
UVALDE, TEXAS — Uvalde CISD has a new Interim Police Chief, and he has San Antonio ties. Josh Gutierrez came recommended by the new Uvalde CISD Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson. The two men have worked together in the past at two of the same school districts, which includes East Central ISD.
kgns.tv
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo. The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a...
KSAT 12
Six arrested after deputies rescue 11 migrants being held at West Side home, Sheriff Salazar says
Six men were arrested on a slew of charges after deputies found 11 migrants being held at a residence on the West Side earlier this month, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called on Nov. 4 to a residence in the 3000 block of Perez Street after...
Von Ormy officer on the mend after being pinned between vehicles
SAN ANTONIO — A Von Ormy police officer run down by a vehicle early Monday is on the road to recovery. Von Ormy Police Chief Lionel Perez said Lt. Abel Zepeda and another Von Ormy officer were working a security job at Cowboys Dancehall in north east San Antonio when a dangerous incident could have easily turned deadly.
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
KSAT 12
Woman dead, man hospitalized after car goes off highway and crashes on street below, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital following a vehicle crash near downtown early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 South, near the Frio Street ramp. According to Bexar County...
One person hospitalized and several detained after shooting at South Park Mall, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — One person is hospitalized and several others detained following a shooting at South Park Mall Friday afternoon, authorities said. The victim, unidentified at this point, is in critical condition. SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso said the gunfire stemmed from a verbal argument between two parties “who had a previous history,” one of which confronted the other at the mall’s food court.
KSAT 12
Woman grazed in the head after person opens fire at North Side home with infant inside
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured Thursday night after someone fired into a North Side home containing an infant and two other adults, according to San Antonio police. Police said the woman was grazed in the head by a bullet just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vista Arroyo.
Downtown San Antonio preparing for another eventful Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
mycanyonlake.com
CLHS Teacher Arrested Monday, Charged with Improper Relationship with 15-Year-Old Student
A former Canyon Lake High School (CLHS) teacher was arrested Monday and charged with improper relationship between an educator/student. A source with immediate knowledge of the situation said Devon Hopper, 38, was arrested on campus and is married to another CLHS staff member. The teacher allegedly sent photographs and messages...
KSAT 12
In rare move, evidence from separate charge allowed in trial of man accused of permanently disabling 4-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – A rare procedural move played out in a Bexar County Courthouse Thursday in a trial of a man accused of severely injuring his child. All week Terrence Harper has been on trial for an injury to a child charge due to an incident in 2018 that left his four-month-old son permanently disabled.
Armed with generosity: San Antonio accounting firm gives away thousands for office benevolence challenge
SAN ANTONIO — Michael Perkins drew in Slattery-Perkins-Ramirez employees at conference tables in his office for a mission charge. "I just love the generosity," Perkins said. "I love watching it. I love seeing it. I love doing it." Perkins, CEO of the San Antonio accounting firm, reemphasized the company's...
'We are emerging victoriously' | Erik Cantu, who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer, is now awake
SAN ANTONIO — The teenager who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer is now awake. Erik Cantu, 17, has been in the hospital for over a month after former Officer James Brennand fired 10 rounds at Cantu and the car. The GoFundMe page, which as of...
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
KSAT 12
Richard Perez to step down as president/CEO of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce
SAN ANTONIO – After 15 years as president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Richard Perez announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the year. “Fifteen years ago this month, I started in my role as President and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce,” Perez said in a press release. “Today marks the end of an important chapter in my life, and while the decision to step down as President and CEO was not an easy one, I am excited about the direction of the organization and the opportunity to continue to serve the San Antonio community outside of this role.”
