ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgns.tv

Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo. The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a...
LAREDO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One person hospitalized and several detained after shooting at South Park Mall, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — One person is hospitalized and several others detained following a shooting at South Park Mall Friday afternoon, authorities said. The victim, unidentified at this point, is in critical condition. SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso said the gunfire stemmed from a verbal argument between two parties “who had a previous history,” one of which confronted the other at the mall’s food court.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Richard Perez to step down as president/CEO of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce

SAN ANTONIO – After 15 years as president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Richard Perez announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the year. “Fifteen years ago this month, I started in my role as President and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce,” Perez said in a press release. “Today marks the end of an important chapter in my life, and while the decision to step down as President and CEO was not an easy one, I am excited about the direction of the organization and the opportunity to continue to serve the San Antonio community outside of this role.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy