Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
Food and drink – Augustine Inn, new Christiana Mall restaurant, Booth House now open 6 days
The Augustine Inn Seafood and Chop House has reopened. The restaurant is housed in a historic building near Augustine Beach in southern New Castle County. It comes with a Middletown address, but is some distance from the fast-growing town. The restaurant closed earlier this year with one of the operators...
Is Bart Blatstein good for Atlantic City?
Let’s say – to put it mildly – I was a Bart Blatstein pessimist. On a personal level, we would share brief interactions at events, but I never really conversed with him, and my interactions with him were far from dazzling. Despite my professional admiration for him...
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
Sun Country Airlines to launch service from Atlantic City International Airport
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) announced that Sun Country will launch its first ever regularly scheduled service at Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) beginning May 1, 2023. The hybrid, low-cost airline will fly twice-weekly, seasonal, nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The nonstop flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays and will provide connectivity to the West Coast through their Minneapolis Hub.
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
The Story Behind Iconic Atlantic City Photo Not Seen In 44 Years
This iconic photo had only been published exactly one time, on May 27, 1978. It has not been seen since, until now. The photo was taken by Gregg Kohl, who is one of the most respected and talented photographers in Atlantic City history. Never reported until now, Kohl came excruciatingly...
Cape May, NJ Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie, and It’s About Time
If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
Mainland, Washington Twp Set to open 2023 Football Season in Ocean City, NJ
The 2022 high school football season is down to its final weeks, but it's never too early to peak ahead to the 2023 season. The Battle at the Beach in Ocean City is an event that started two years ago with much success, hosting multiple games over the final weekend of August, with high-profile matchups to kick off the season.
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway
Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
How much snow will we be shoveling off our sidewalks over the next few months? Just how cold or mild will it get? Cecily and Adam discuss what's in store this season.
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
