Cape May, NJ

Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US

When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Let’s say – to put it mildly – I was a Bart Blatstein pessimist. On a personal level, we would share brief interactions at events, but I never really conversed with him, and my interactions with him were far from dazzling. Despite my professional admiration for him...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) announced that Sun Country will launch its first ever regularly scheduled service at Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) beginning May 1, 2023. The hybrid, low-cost airline will fly twice-weekly, seasonal, nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The nonstop flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays and will provide connectivity to the West Coast through their Minneapolis Hub.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
CAPE MAY, NJ
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
MARYLAND STATE
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
OCEAN CITY, MD
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
