Read full article on original website
Related
Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner
NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin. On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of...
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle says police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. this morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. “Initial...
JPSO: Boyfriend arrested after woman found stabbed to death near burning car
HARVEY, La. — A 32-year-old woman was killed and her boyfriend is in custody after a stabbing incident that turned fatal Thursday morning in Harvey, Louisiana, Sheriff Joe Lopinto reported. Nathaniel Hernandez, 39, of Marrero, was booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and second-degree battery. According to the...
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
Man's conviction in 1983 New Orleans murder overturned, released from prison
NEW ORLEANS — A man who spent nearly four decades behind bars for a 1983 killing won his freedom Thursday after New Orleans prosecutors joined defense lawyers in asking to have his murder conviction overturned. Attorneys on both sides said evidence of inconsistencies in the only eyewitness’s testimony was...
Belle Chasse Bridge reopens after construction cable hits car
BELLE CHASSE, La. — The Belle Chasse Bridge has reopened after a vehicle allegedly hit a barrier that prevents cars from going into the water when the bridge is raised for boat traffic. The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office said that a car hit one of the safety barriers. It's...
I-10 EB near Chef Menteur reopen after semi-truck overturns
NEW ORLEANS — I-10 East at Chef is reopen after crews cleared an overturned semi-truck on Tuesday. It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The truck blocked all three eastbound lanes on I-10 near eastbound US-90/Chef Menteur Highway. Emergency crews were on the scene while the truck was raised and towed away.
Driver killed when stalled SUV struck, bursts into flames at Tchoupitoulas exit
NEW ORLEANS — The driver of a Ford Explorer was killed when their stalled Ford Explorer was struck from behind and burst into flames on the Tchoupitoulas exit to Highway 90 west early Sunday morning. According to the New Orleans Police, the driver's vehicle was stalled in the middle...
16-year-old killed in fatal Interstate 12 crash
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 in St. Tammany Parish that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old from Slidell. According to the investigation, 16-year-old Christian Tullis was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2010...
Neighbors want burned Algiers apartments torn down
NEW ORLEANS — Massive flames and thick smoke made for an extreme early morning battle for New Orleans firefighters. The NOFD got the first call around 1 a.m. Thursday, learning the troubled and vacant Oakmont Apartment Complex in Algiers was in flames. The NOFD said there were several homeless...
Krewe of Krampus set to roll after NOPD approved route
NEW ORLEANS — Beware, kids, Krampus is coming to New Orleans!. The Krewe of Krampus announces they are set to roll now that the New Orleans Police Department approved the parade route through the Bywater. The parade will roll on Saturday, December 3rd at 7 pm. It will start...
Power outage reported in the French Quarter and part of Mid City
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in parts of Mid City and the French Quarter woke up with no electricity on a cold and wet Tuesday morning. At about 7:00 a.m., Entergy New Orleans Outage Map shows more than 2,900 Entergy customers are without power. Residents reported their power went out about 10:30 last night.
NOPD searches for two suspects identified in shooting of off-duty officer
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police need your help in finding two suspects wanted in the shooting of an off-duty officer last month. Police say the first suspect in the image captured from security cameras is believed to be the shooter. Police also say back on October 12,...
Dilapidated Lindy Boggs site a continuing nuisance smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — As people bike down the Lafitte Greenway and paddle through Bayou St. John, the Lindy Boggs Medical Center casts a shadow over it all. Abandoned 17 years ago, the former hospital is now covered in graffiti and broken windows. “There’s a sense of lawlessness there,” Thomas...
A vehicle fire on I-10 past I-310 shut down Bonnet Carre Spillway for hours
NEW ORLEANS — A vehicle fire on I-10 had the eastbound Bonnet Carre’ Spillway Bridge closed for several hours causing major delays for Friday morning commuters. The DOTD reported that I-10 Eastbound at mile marker 220 blocked all lanes on I-10 and northbound I-310. Emergency crews were on the scene.
254 gun arrests made on Bourbon St. alone this year, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Pro-active police patrols are paying off with over 2,000 guns confiscated across the districts so far this year, 254 arrests were made on Bourbon Street alone says New Orleans Police Department Eighth District Commander, Hans Ganthier. Over this past Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Four youths in custody after a string of crimes in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Four juveniles are in police custody after committing a string of crimes that lead to a police chase across the city. Police say the kids committed crimes in three districts before crashing a car in New Orleans East. The man seen on surveillance is a home...
56 rescue dogs from Louisiana ok after plane carrying them goes down on golf course in Wisconsin
NEW ORLEANS — A plane full of rescue animals from Louisiana came crashing down on a snowy golf course in Wisconsin. The plane took off from the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. That was just part of the long journey for nearly 5-dozen dogs. 6 a.m. Tuesday, the first major...
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
Photos: Firefighters battle house fire in Eden Isles
SLIDELL, La. — Firefighters in Slidell quickly responded and extinguished a house fire in Eden Isles Monday morning. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found the exterior of the home in the 400 block of Eden Isles Drive on fire. The fire spread from the rear of...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0