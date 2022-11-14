ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner

NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin. On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of...
JPSO: Boyfriend arrested after woman found stabbed to death near burning car

HARVEY, La. — A 32-year-old woman was killed and her boyfriend is in custody after a stabbing incident that turned fatal Thursday morning in Harvey, Louisiana, Sheriff Joe Lopinto reported. Nathaniel Hernandez, 39, of Marrero, was booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and second-degree battery. According to the...
HARVEY, LA
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?

METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
METAIRIE, LA
I-10 EB near Chef Menteur reopen after semi-truck overturns

NEW ORLEANS — I-10 East at Chef is reopen after crews cleared an overturned semi-truck on Tuesday. It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The truck blocked all three eastbound lanes on I-10 near eastbound US-90/Chef Menteur Highway. Emergency crews were on the scene while the truck was raised and towed away.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
16-year-old killed in fatal Interstate 12 crash

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 in St. Tammany Parish that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old from Slidell. According to the investigation, 16-year-old Christian Tullis was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2010...
SLIDELL, LA
Neighbors want burned Algiers apartments torn down

NEW ORLEANS — Massive flames and thick smoke made for an extreme early morning battle for New Orleans firefighters. The NOFD got the first call around 1 a.m. Thursday, learning the troubled and vacant Oakmont Apartment Complex in Algiers was in flames. The NOFD said there were several homeless...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Krewe of Krampus set to roll after NOPD approved route

NEW ORLEANS — Beware, kids, Krampus is coming to New Orleans!. The Krewe of Krampus announces they are set to roll now that the New Orleans Police Department approved the parade route through the Bywater. The parade will roll on Saturday, December 3rd at 7 pm. It will start...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Power outage reported in the French Quarter and part of Mid City

NEW ORLEANS — Residents in parts of Mid City and the French Quarter woke up with no electricity on a cold and wet Tuesday morning. At about 7:00 a.m., Entergy New Orleans Outage Map shows more than 2,900 Entergy customers are without power. Residents reported their power went out about 10:30 last night.
254 gun arrests made on Bourbon St. alone this year, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Pro-active police patrols are paying off with over 2,000 guns confiscated across the districts so far this year, 254 arrests were made on Bourbon Street alone says New Orleans Police Department Eighth District Commander, Hans Ganthier. Over this past Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Photos: Firefighters battle house fire in Eden Isles

SLIDELL, La. — Firefighters in Slidell quickly responded and extinguished a house fire in Eden Isles Monday morning. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found the exterior of the home in the 400 block of Eden Isles Drive on fire. The fire spread from the rear of...
SLIDELL, LA
