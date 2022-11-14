ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KGW

Food pantries across the Portland metro struggle to serve the community amid rising food prices

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The rising cost of food is making it tough for many Portland area non-profits to keep up with the growing need. Anina Estrem is the operations manager at Friends in Service to Humanity, a grocery store style food pantry in Vancouver. She said the amount of people that use the food pantry continues to rise. Items like peanut butter and canned vegetables are becoming harder to get because of the price. She said the inflation is coming at a terrible time because the busy holiday season is here.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington couple hoping for improvement in 3-month-old twins hospitalized with RSV

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington State Health Officials say they are overwhelmed by pediatric patients who are getting sick with RSV. Cases of the respiratory illness have been on the rise in Oregon and Washington. It’s also being compounded by an increasing number of people getting sick with the flu and COVID-19 as more people spend time indoors and near others.
WASHINGTON STATE
klcc.org

Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon

An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KDRV

Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event

BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
OREGON STATE
KGW

2022 Oregon Beer Showdown: Semifinals, 'The Foamy 4'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The final No. 1 seed in our bracket fell in Round 4 of the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown. The state's largest craft brewery, 34-year-old Deschutes Brewery in Bend, was brought down by crosstown rival, 14-seed Monkless Belgian Ales, which was named "Mid-Sized Brewpub of the Year" at Denver's Great American Beer Festival in 2020.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series

The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

State to Pause Accepting New Applications for Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund Program

OREGON – (Release from Oregon Housing and Community Services) Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will pause accepting new applications for the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Program at 11 a.m. PST on Nov. 30, 2022. This pause will allow OHCS to process current applications in its pipeline, allow for minor system maintenance, and better project the amount of federal HAF funds remaining for homeowners.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Gov. Brown issues executive order as cases of RSV spike in children

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday to help combat a surge in respiratory viruses and hospitalizations among children in Oregon. Portland hospitals have reported a shortage of ICU beds for children because of a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, this fall.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon State Parks are fee-free for "Green Friday," the day after Thanksgiving

CORBETT, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're working off our stuffing now that Oregon State Parks is waiving all day use parking fees on Friday, Nov. 25. With Thanksgiving coming up, don’t just park it on the couch after your turkey day feast. Get outside and burn some of it off! Yes, there will be food, even football, but how about finding somewhere new to explore over the holiday weekend?
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Brown saved lives during pandemic

During political debates I heard several people running for office trash Gov. Kate Brown’s school closing rules. We had a virus that was unknown to us, with no viable vaccinations available at first. We also had too many folks who refused to isolate or to mask up. With the rules that Gov. Brown put in place, Oregon was consistently among the states with the lowest number of infections. Instead of trashing her, we should thank her for saving the lives of our children, their teachers and other school employees.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Medicare 2023 webinar showcases expert advice for Oregonians

Open enrollment lasts until Dec. 7 for Medicare benefits in 2023, and so we are in the annual window for senior citizens to assess and perhaps change their plans. The Oregonian/OregonLive is here to help. Brent Hunsberger, the newsroom’s former personal finance columnist, hosts a webinar (above) to answer questions about benefits and choices. He is joined by two local experts:
OREGON STATE
33andfree

The Best Free Camping in Oregon

We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

These are the states where Oregonians want to move to, according to Google searches

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A recent study examined which US states Oregonians want to relocate to, by analyzing Google search data. They considered search terms like “houses in”, “Zillow”, “Apartments in”, “Living in”, “Move to”, “Live in” and “Relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each state to find the most in-demand relocation area for each state.
OREGON STATE
KGW

RSV, influenza circulating at high levels in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gloria Sayler's eight-year-old daughter, Aburee, is battling an illness. "Very fatigued and tired," Sayler said. "Fever and congestion, horrid cough, it's really deep in the lungs." According to Sayler, the symptoms first appeared two weeks ago. Aburee's been in and out of doctor's offices and even...
OREGON STATE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

