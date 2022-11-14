Read full article on original website
Food pantries across the Portland metro struggle to serve the community amid rising food prices
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The rising cost of food is making it tough for many Portland area non-profits to keep up with the growing need. Anina Estrem is the operations manager at Friends in Service to Humanity, a grocery store style food pantry in Vancouver. She said the amount of people that use the food pantry continues to rise. Items like peanut butter and canned vegetables are becoming harder to get because of the price. She said the inflation is coming at a terrible time because the busy holiday season is here.
kptv.com
Washington couple hoping for improvement in 3-month-old twins hospitalized with RSV
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington State Health Officials say they are overwhelmed by pediatric patients who are getting sick with RSV. Cases of the respiratory illness have been on the rise in Oregon and Washington. It’s also being compounded by an increasing number of people getting sick with the flu and COVID-19 as more people spend time indoors and near others.
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
KVAL
Clear skies give Oregonians rare opportunity to view Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
2022 Oregon Beer Showdown: Semifinals, 'The Foamy 4'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The final No. 1 seed in our bracket fell in Round 4 of the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown. The state's largest craft brewery, 34-year-old Deschutes Brewery in Bend, was brought down by crosstown rival, 14-seed Monkless Belgian Ales, which was named "Mid-Sized Brewpub of the Year" at Denver's Great American Beer Festival in 2020.
Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series
The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
elkhornmediagroup.com
State to Pause Accepting New Applications for Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund Program
OREGON – (Release from Oregon Housing and Community Services) Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will pause accepting new applications for the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Program at 11 a.m. PST on Nov. 30, 2022. This pause will allow OHCS to process current applications in its pipeline, allow for minor system maintenance, and better project the amount of federal HAF funds remaining for homeowners.
kpic
Gov. Brown issues executive order as cases of RSV spike in children
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday to help combat a surge in respiratory viruses and hospitalizations among children in Oregon. Portland hospitals have reported a shortage of ICU beds for children because of a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, this fall.
KGW
People are confused about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun rules, which begin Dec. 8
There’s a lot for law enforcement to figure out in a short amount of time. Right now, background checks for gun sales are soaring.
RSV hospitalizations triple in recent weeks in Oregon
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday in response to the surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
Oregon State Parks are fee-free for "Green Friday," the day after Thanksgiving
CORBETT, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're working off our stuffing now that Oregon State Parks is waiving all day use parking fees on Friday, Nov. 25. With Thanksgiving coming up, don’t just park it on the couch after your turkey day feast. Get outside and burn some of it off! Yes, there will be food, even football, but how about finding somewhere new to explore over the holiday weekend?
Readers respond: Brown saved lives during pandemic
During political debates I heard several people running for office trash Gov. Kate Brown’s school closing rules. We had a virus that was unknown to us, with no viable vaccinations available at first. We also had too many folks who refused to isolate or to mask up. With the rules that Gov. Brown put in place, Oregon was consistently among the states with the lowest number of infections. Instead of trashing her, we should thank her for saving the lives of our children, their teachers and other school employees.
Medicare 2023 webinar showcases expert advice for Oregonians
Open enrollment lasts until Dec. 7 for Medicare benefits in 2023, and so we are in the annual window for senior citizens to assess and perhaps change their plans. The Oregonian/OregonLive is here to help. Brent Hunsberger, the newsroom’s former personal finance columnist, hosts a webinar (above) to answer questions about benefits and choices. He is joined by two local experts:
The Best Free Camping in Oregon
We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.
KTVL
Largest dam removal project in American history clears last hurdle, begins early 2023
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) cleared the last major hurdle necessary to implement the world's largest river restoration project to date - the removal of four dams along the lower Klamath River. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a non-profit created to oversee the dam removal and related restoration activities,...
kptv.com
These are the states where Oregonians want to move to, according to Google searches
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A recent study examined which US states Oregonians want to relocate to, by analyzing Google search data. They considered search terms like “houses in”, “Zillow”, “Apartments in”, “Living in”, “Move to”, “Live in” and “Relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each state to find the most in-demand relocation area for each state.
RSV, influenza circulating at high levels in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gloria Sayler's eight-year-old daughter, Aburee, is battling an illness. "Very fatigued and tired," Sayler said. "Fever and congestion, horrid cough, it's really deep in the lungs." According to Sayler, the symptoms first appeared two weeks ago. Aburee's been in and out of doctor's offices and even...
COVID-19, flu and RSV cases projected to rise during winter season, Oregon health leaders warn
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health leaders are warning about what some of them are calling a “triple-demic" of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this upcoming winter season. "We do expect all three of these pathogens — COVID-19, influenza and RSV to circulate during this respiratory season...
KGW
