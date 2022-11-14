ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer-songwriter Tara Beier talks new EP

Singer songwriter Tara Beier found a new love of her craft by reimagining some of the world’s greats in her latest EP. She joins us now with all the details and more on her musical journey. Instagram @tarabeier. YouTube: Tara Beier.
A Lazy Girls Guide to Holiday Hosting

If you want to be the host with the most these simple hacks and essentials will have you hosting the holidays like a pro. Lifestyle expert and ‘Go To Girlfriend’ Sadie Murray is here to share some easy ways to impress your guests. Instagram @gotogirlfriend.
Comedian Ron Funches talks upcoming projects, shows

That was a clip from one of Ron Funches latest ventures, Loot. He’s a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer with an impressive resume. From Bob’s Burgers and Trolls to Black-ish and New Girl. He joins us now with more on his comedic journey and upcoming shows. Tonight at...
